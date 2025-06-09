1965 Mustang Reborn As The Radical, 1,300HP Evil Twin

Have you ever seen a car that wears a classic nameplate but is so wild it’s practically a whole beast? Kurt Dieker’s 1965 Ford Mustang, recently spotlighted in an Eric Irish video, is exactly that kind of machine. Forget a simple restoration; this is a full-blown, track-bred monster barely contained in a Mustang shape, and it’s even street-legal.

Kurt Dieker himself calls it a “1965 Mustang air-quote Mustang,” and he’s not kidding about how little original Ford is left. He explained, “Original Ford is basically the door jamb and around the roof panel, so like six feet of original sheet metal, and everything else is custom.”The car earned its ‘Evil Twin Mustang’ moniker because its underpinnings are essentially a “twin of Mike Dold’s ’67 Camaro chassis with some upgrades.” Dieker revealed. This means it’s “a full GT3 race chassis, basically the body just holds up paint. That’s really all the body does,” he added.

Dieker’s journey with this unique Mustang stretches back about 15 years. He shared, “I’ve had the car for about 15 years now. It started as the One Lap Mustang,” a successful competitor in the 1990s One Lap of America event, winning its vintage class multiple times. When he first acquired it, Dieker said it “was kind of a sad, worn-out race car.” After some initial upgrades, a more extreme vision took shape. As Dieker explained, “…we decided that we were going to build it for Pikes Peak, and so that was a whole other level of build.”

Despite its race car bones and Pikes Peak aspirations, he also confirmed, “It is street legal. The only thing that I could get a ticket for is that it does not have a horn.”

The Evil Twin is mostly a custom-fabricated race car wearing a classic disguise, complete with a GT3-style chassis, which is impressive. Sadly, however, it is powered by a twin-turbo Brand X engine putting down over 1,300 horsepower to the tires. It’s a wild build that’s all about raw driving, pushing the boundaries between a vintage look and pure modern race technology.

If only it had a Ford powerplant underhood…