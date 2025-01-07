Classic 1965 Mustang Fastback Feature Car Stolen In Kentucky

Few things are more heartbreaking than discovering your classic pony car has been stolen. The sting is even worse when it’s your first car, the one you began building at age 14 with your family. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to Olivia Yandall of Bowling Green, Kentucky. If her name sounds familiar, you might recall her stunning, red-and-white-striped 1965 Mustang recently featured here on Ford Muscle. While classics like hers excel in aesthetics and horsepower, security was overlooked in their era, and now her cherished Mustang is missing.

Although spotting a classic Mustang in America’s heartland isn’t uncommon, Yandall’s 1965 stands out with its handcrafted custom touches, including its striking paint and a fastback top grafted onto the chassis. Other unique details include a custom gas cap, speakers mounted in the kick panels and rear passenger area, a modified steering wheel, a custom grille, and a dashboard-mounted tachometer. Under the hood, it boasts a hydroboost brake setup requiring a notched left-hand valve cover, along with a brand-new Holley front accessory drive.









Those in the Bowling Green, Kentucky, area or the surrounding regions, please keep your eyes peeled, though it shouldn’t be hard to spot. If you find a deal on Facebook Marketplace that seems too good to be true, check the VIN (6F09C133822) or any parts resembling those in the attached gallery to ensure you’re not supporting a thief.