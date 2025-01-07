Classic 1965 Mustang Fastback Feature Car Stolen In Kentucky

jameselkins
By James Elkins January 07, 2025

Few things are more heartbreaking than discovering your classic pony car has been stolen. The sting is even worse when it’s your first car, the one you began building at age 14 with your family. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to Olivia Yandall of Bowling Green, Kentucky. If her name sounds familiar, you might recall her stunning, red-and-white-striped 1965 Mustang recently featured here on Ford Muscle. While classics like hers excel in aesthetics and horsepower, security was overlooked in their era, and now her cherished Mustang is missing.

1966 Mustang

This beauty is hard to miss on the road. Its bright red paint, white stripes, and GT350 livery make it a true standout. A keen eye will notice it was originally a coupe, skillfully converted into a fastback with unique touches throughout.

Although spotting a classic Mustang in America’s heartland isn’t uncommon, Yandall’s 1965 stands out with its handcrafted custom touches, including its striking paint and a fastback top grafted onto the chassis. Other unique details include a custom gas cap, speakers mounted in the kick panels and rear passenger area, a modified steering wheel, a custom grille, and a dashboard-mounted tachometer. Under the hood, it boasts a hydroboost brake setup requiring a notched left-hand valve cover, along with a brand-new Holley front accessory drive.

Yandall highlighted several distinctive features to look out for, including a custom tachometer mount, a unique fuel cap, and a custom interior with speakers installed in the kick panels and rear seating area. Under the hood is a 347 stroker engine recently upgraded with a brand-new Holley front accessory drive and a notched left-hand valve cover to accommodate the hydroboost brake setup.

Those in the Bowling Green, Kentucky, area or the surrounding regions, please keep your eyes peeled, though it shouldn’t be hard to spot. If you find a deal on Facebook Marketplace that seems too good to be true, check the VIN (6F09C133822) or any parts resembling those in the attached gallery to ensure you’re not supporting a thief.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

More Sources

Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Classic 1965 Mustang Fastback Feature Car Stolen In Kentucky

News

Classic 1965 Mustang Fastback Feature Car Stolen In Kentucky

Billy Johnson Joins KOHR Motorsports’ IMSA Dark Horse GT4 Team

News

Billy Johnson Joins KOHR Motorsports’ IMSA Dark Horse GT4 Team

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading