Top-Swapped 1965 Mustang Fastback Built Just In Time

Whenever you see a classic car in the open, it’s often the looks that capture your attention with vibrant colors and attention to detail that exude the hard work put into it. However, beyond what meets the eye is a story as old as the chassis itself. These stories are what transform a car from a simple mode of transportation into a lifetime possession. For Olivia Yandall, a calendar photo of a 1965 GT350 Fastback Mustang captivated her 13-year-old self, turning her into a Mustang loyalist, much to the dismay of her GM-centered family.

Searching Far And Wide

After developing a liking for the 1965 GT350 cloaked in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes pictured in the calendar, the hunt was on for a Fastback Mustang. Much of her early teens were spent canvassing the Kentucky countryside with her Uncle Steve, always on the lookout and willing to approach random doors to see if anyone was willing to sell that old Mustang sitting outside. Soon, the duo struck gold with a 1965 Fastback sitting in someone’s yard. Unfortunately, the chassis had seen better days, but the deal kept getting better.

The seller decided it was time to give up on the dream and offered Olivia not only the rust-filled chassis but also a set of new old stock (NOS) quarter panels and a coupe Mustang carcass, which lacked much of the rust found in the Fastback, all for the unheard-of price of $3,500. While the car was far from being a runner, Olivia was still in her early teen years and far from having a driver’s license.

I finally had fulfilled my dream of having that ’65 Fastback — running or not, I didn’t mind. — Olivia Yandall, owner

A Plan Of Attack

“The plan was to cut the roof from the Fastback, transplant it onto the coupe body, install the quarters, and voilà: a complete car,” says Olivia. “We spent the next two years (almost exactly to the day we brought the cars home) working every night after work or school, on weekends, and any other days we had off, churning away at the conversion.”

In the garage, all the fabrication, engine building, bodywork, and painting were completed by Steve and Olivia, working away diligently. The only outsourced work was the exhaust. Once completed, the mild 289 cubic-inch build, mated to an AOD transmission, came to life. The Ford 9-inch rearend with 3.90 gearset takes the engine power and gives it to the rear wheels. Creature comforts and safety features were upgraded with power steering and brakes, and all four corners received disc brakes, a massive upgrade over the original drum setup.

With the car now running, it was time to paint the finished body. Although Olivia initially planned on a white and blue combination, she had a change of heart when it came time to buy the paint. The winning combo ended up being Rangoon Red with Wimbledon White stripes, giving off classic vibes in a fashion that hasn’t been oversaturated in the 1960s Mustang market. The car was now a driver and finished just in time — one month before her 16th birthday. However, the car’s journey was far from over.

The Story Continues

The car spent her high school years cruising onto campus with the classic tones of the small-block Ford under the hood and continued to do so throughout much of her college years. After graduating from engineering school, Olivia upgraded the car with a 347 cubic-inch small-block featuring aluminum heads and a street cam with plenty of lift for a nice sound. The driveline was also upgraded with a 3,500 RPM stall converter, a locker with 3.90 gears, and hydroboost brakes.

I know my car isn’t the only Fastback conversion out there, but what makes it one of a kind to me are the countless hours of learning and the numerous memories I have of working on it with my uncle. — Olivia Yandall

More Than A Tribute

While the Mustang is adorned in GT350 livery, which Olivia refers to as a clone, the car is no fake of what the American automotive scene is deeply rooted in — a passion for building your first vehicle and learning the process. Although the Bow-tie versus Blue Oval rivalry might still exist in the Yandall home, the truth is that Olivia and her Uncle Steve built a story with a car found rusted out on the side of a random house, and that alone speaks volumes.