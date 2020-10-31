Classic Mustang Tales with Classic Industries

Classic Industries is one of those companies that you’ve got to keep an eye on. Between social media and the Classic Industries website, there’s always a neat story to be read or photos of a beautiful classic to be gazed upon. Not too long ago, we relayed the story of a Classic Industries-equipped 1928 Ford Model A truck that was built to be enjoyed on a cross-country road trip (the ultimate dream vacation). The truck was built with help from Classic Industries’ extensive catalog, showing us how much easier it is when you can source multiple parts from a single company. As with the Model A, there are plenty more Fords where that came from, so we figured we would share a couple more!

1973 Mustang

It’s a tale as old as time. Boy (or girl) meets car, falls in love with car, enjoys the heck out of that car, but then life happens, and the car moves on to “greener” pastures. It’s never easy giving up a car that one truly loves, and that can come with years of regret. Such is the story of Omar Palacios of Orange, California, who so loved a 1985 Mustang 5.0, but let it go to another owner, never forgetting the feeling he got while driving that Fox.

Years later, Omar and his wife decided it might be time for another Mustang, and the search was on. While browsing Craiglist, this 1973 Mustang popped up on the screen. Omar and Moriah made the drive to see the car, before deciding to purchase it and restore it to its former glory. When purchased, the Mustang was unfinished in primer condition and its 302ci engine didn’t want to run. For many, this Mustang would’ve been overlooked and turned away as “too much work” but there was one tiny detail that wouldn’t allow the couple to walk away. The door tag read “March 1973, Santa Monica.” You see, that made the connection seem fateful, seeing as Omar’s birthday is in March, Moriah was born in the year 1973, and the couple had been married on the Santa Monica pier. It just seemed meant to be.

The one-hour drive home was rough, but the Mustang made it under its own power. Then, it was time to get to work. Omar immediately began pulling the car apart to prepare for body work before the body panels could be recoated in red, surviving trim could be re-chromed, and original-style reproduction parts could be ordered to replace those lost or too damaged to repair. A new black vinyl soft top was installed with a fresh convertible top motor, and the interior got a fresh black carpet and black and red vinyl seat upholstery. The engine was able to be refreshed and remains under the hood paired to a 3-speed automatic transmission.

After turning to Classic Industries to help with many of the parts needed, including engine components, body panels, reproduction parts, and the top and top motor, Omar and Moriah have been able to enjoy cruising drop-top with their dog, Rubi. We think this stunning ’73 has probably filled that empty spot in Omar’s heart for good!

You can find more pictures of this beautiful Mustang by clicking here!

1967 Mustang

This Mustang has gone through hell, thought you wouldn’t know it by looking at it now. After beginning life in 1966, the car went to a loving owner from whom it was stolen in the 1970s. It was eventually recovered but would encounter a devastating shop fire in the 1990s that would leave it damaged once again. Some might throw in the towel, opting for an old Ford with a less storied life, but not this Mustang’s owner, Mike Arthur.

Mike’s parents bought the 1967 Mustang in December of 1966. It was their first car as a married couple, and Mike’s mom worked at a company that offered valet parking. When she arrived at work, a kid walked up and said he would take her car, so she handed him the keys and walked inside. It was recovered in Oklahoma a week later with peace signs and flowers graffitied down the side. The car was repaired and continued on with the family until in 1995, when it was decided that it would be Mike’s first car (how cool is that?).

In 1995, the car was dropped off at a shop for some refreshing and maintenance before it changed hands. While at the shop, a disgruntled shop employee stole a bunch of tools and set the shop on fire. After the unfortunate events, the Mustang would sit for eight years until Mike finally grew tired of seeing it in its condition and began restoring it.

Mike replaced the damaged body panels and the remaining sheet metal was smoothed and repainted in Tungsten Grey metallic. Mike also replaced the bumpers, trim, mirrors, emblems, lighting, and glass with help from Classic Industries. Charcoal grey 17-inch wheels with brushed lips were chosen for all four corners. It’s powered by a 308ci V8 engine with an FI Tech fuel injection system, Crower cam, long-tube headers, and several other performance bolt-on parts. Mike rows gears through a T5 manual transmission taken from a Fox-body Mustang, and the rearend is an 8.8 with 3.73 gears and a locker.

Inside, Mike restored the Mustang to original condition and added an aftermarket stereo system and bucket seats from a 1993 Mustang (we like the classic/Fox mash up!). Original-style reproduction parts were used to replace things like the carpet, dash pad, door panels, and several other worn items. Check out more photos of this 1967 Mustang by clicking here!

We love a good Ford story! Share yours in the comments below!