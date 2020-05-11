This 1928 Model A Truck Was Built For Road Tripping

If you’ve ever taken part in a restoration project, you’re familiar with Classic Industries. Just about anything that’s on your list of Ford, GM, or Mopar parts to hunt for is available through the Classic Industries website. Recently, we came across the story of a 1928 Model A truck purpose-built by one of the company’s customers for an epic road trip, and we thought it was good enough to share. While Classic Industries does not offer a designated Model A catalog, there are a number of parts in their arsenal that would be handy for our Model A-owning friends out there! The list includes hardware, wiper blades, a rear sway bar, intake, and more!

But back to the Model A — this resto-mod is owned by a Swedish man named Mikael Bjork. When these photos were taken, Bjork was visiting the United States. Why rent a boring run-of-the-mill car when you can purchase a restored Model A and drive the wheels off of it? And drive the wheels off of it he did, putting over 6,000 miles on this beauty while driving coast to coast.

Power is provided by a Ford 5.0-liter V8 paired to an AOD transmission taken from a Mustang — a huge power improvement over its original 201 cubic-inch inline four-cylinder. The restoration included plenty of bodywork and a paint job, wide whitewall tires with steel paint-matched wheels and chrome wheel caps, and side-exit exhaust. Disc brakes all around bring the Model A to an easy stop, and it has also been lowered to sit at its current height.

The 6,000-mile voyage was comfortable thanks to air conditioning and a stunning interior. A polished billet steering wheel was chosen with tan carpet and brown leather upholstery.

Our friends at Classic Industries let us know that Bjork is leaving his trusty road trip companion with a friend in California, who will store it until it can be exported to Sweden. We’re sure he can’t wait to show it off when it arrives! You can read more about the truck’s details and see more photos here.