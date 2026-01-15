With Mustang Week Texas 2026 on the horizon, the event continues to take shape as one of the largest Mustang gatherings in the country. Scheduled for April 14-18 in Galveston, Texas, the weeklong celebration brings together everything that defines modern Mustang culture, and at the center of it all is the Official Mustang Week Car Show. Backed once again by Late Model Restoration, the 2026 show introduces an updated class structure built directly from community feedback.

The Official Mustang Week Car Show Presented by LMR takes over Moody Gardens Resort on Saturday, April 18, running from noon to 6 p.m. It’s the moment where the entire week comes together in one place. Expect the property to be packed with Mustangs from every generation, ranging from well-preserved classics and clean Fox Mustang builds to high-horsepower street cars and purpose-built track machines. It is not just a display of cars, but a full snapshot of how far the Mustang platform has come.

For 2026, the Mustang Week team expanded the class lineup to include more than 40 trophy-eligible categories at the Texas event. No matter how your Mustang is built, there is a class designed to highlight the details, craftsmanship, and performance that make it unique. Beyond traditional class awards, judges, promoters, and special guests will also hand-select 40 standout Mustangs for special recognition. These picks focus on overall execution, presence, and creativity rather than fitting neatly into a single category. To make things easier for participants, the judging team handles class placement on site, ensuring each car is evaluated where it fits best.

The updated class list reflects months of input from Mustang owners across the country, with several highly requested categories making their debut for the 2026 season. While this is considered the opening class list, it already signals a more competitive and diverse show field than ever before.

BEST OF SHOW AWARDS

Vintage (1964-1978) – Vintage Mustang Week Best of Show

Retro (1979-2004) – Retro Mustang Week Best of Show

Modern (2005-2025) – Modern Mustang Week Best of Show

MUSTANG AWARDS

Outstanding ’64 ½-’66 Mustang

Outstanding ’67-’68 Mustang

Outstanding ’69-’70 Mustang

Outstanding ’71-’73 Mustang

Outstanding ’74-’78 Mustang

Outstanding ’79-’86 Mustang

Outstanding ’87-’93 Mustang

Outstanding ’94-’98 Mustang

Outstanding ’99-’04 Mustang

Outstanding ’05-’09 Mustang

Outstanding ’10-’14 Mustang

Outstanding ’15-’17 Mustang

Outstanding ’18-’23 Mustang

(S550 Split into two classes based on your feedback!)

Outstanding ’24-’26 Mustang

SPECIALTY AWARDS

Outstanding ’69-’71 Boss

Outstanding ’69-’73 Mach 1

Outstanding ’93 SVT Cobra

Outstanding ’94-’98 SVT Cobra

Outstanding ’12-’13 Boss

Outstanding ’08 Bullitt

Outstanding ’99-’04 SVT Cobra

Outstanding ’03-’04 Mach 1

Outstanding ’01 Bullitt

Outstanding ’21+ Mach 1

Outstanding ’19 Bullitt

Outstanding ’65-’70 Shelby

Outstanding ’05-’25 Shelby

Outstanding Roush

Outstanding Saleen

Outstanding Ecoboost Mustang

Outstanding Race/Competition Vehicle

Outstanding Original Vintage (NEW)

Outstanding Resto Mod (NEW)

Outstanding Conversion (NEW)

Outstanding Open

OVERALL SHOW AWARDS

Judges Picks

Judges Pick (×5)

PROMOTER AWARDS

Promoter Pick (×5)

OUTSTANDING 40

Forty of the top Mustangs from the entire show will receive an Outstanding Mustang Award

Official Kick-Off Party — Powered by Late Model Restoration

Mustang Week welcomes Late Model Restoration as the official sponsor of Monday April 14th’s Kick-Off Party

Mustang Week Texas officially gets rolling earlier in the week with the Kick-Off Party powered by Late Model Restoration. Taking place Tuesday evening at the Galveston Historic Pleasure Pier parking lot next to Fish Tales on the Seawall, the event sets the tone for the days ahead. As the sun drops over the Gulf, Mustangs fill the lot for a relaxed night of music, food, and conversation. It is a low-pressure meet that lets everyone settle in and reconnect before the schedule ramps up.

As a Texas-based company, Late Model Restoration will once again have a strong presence throughout the week, including multiple project cars, a large booth display, and team members on site. LMR also returns as the presenting sponsor of the All-Ford Cruise-In on Friday, opening the gates to all Ford-powered vehicles. Friday at Moody Gardens will feature drifting, the Street Burnout Show hosted by Cobra Sam, live music, Drift Battle action, and Pro Burnout testing.

With discounted pricing available for a limited time, now is the window for Mustang owners planning to attend or show their cars to lock in their spot. Mustang Week Texas 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most diverse and competitive editions yet, and Galveston is ready to host it!