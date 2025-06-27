Get Ready For More Mustang Week 2025 Action In Myrtle Beach

fordmuscle
By fordmuscle June 27, 2025

Mustang Week 2025 is shaping up to be an action-packed celebration of Ford filled passion, community, and culture in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. From the high-stakes VMP Performance Dyno Shootout and mid-week cruise-ins, and the big car show, to exclusive apparel and volunteer opportunities, there’s something for every Mustang enthusiast. Whether you’re chasing horsepower or just soaking up the scene, this year’s event is one you won’t want to miss!

Dyno Shootout

Every Mustang guy knows — talk is cheap. The real proof is on the dyno, VMP Performance’s dyno, to be exact! That’s why one of the top attractions for horsepower chasers is the Mustang Week Dyno Shootout. It’s not about flashy paint or polished wheels. This is where we find out who’s really packing heat under the hood.

Whether you’re running a boosted setup or keeping it naturally aspirated, you’ll go head-to-head in one of two classes: Power Adder or All Motor. Top dog in each takes home $500 and some serious bragging rights.

Not feeling competitive? No worries — you can still strap your car down just to get a read on your numbers. However, spots fill up quickly, so don’t wait too long to secure a spot.

Ladies Mustang Gear Is Back!

Mustang Week isn’t just for the guys. This year, the women’s apparel line is back and better than ever. The 2025 women’s racerback tank is lightweight, breathable, and made for the heat. Whether you’re cruising Ocean Boulevard or just walking the show lot, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and style.

Mustang week 2025 Womens Tank Top color rush

The women's apparel line is back and better than ever. The 2025 women's racerback tank is lightweight, breathable, and made for the heat.

Snag yours now before they’re gone — pre-orders are open!

Join the Crew: Volunteer for Mustang Week 2025

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something bigger than just showing up and parking your car, volunteering is where it’s at. Every year, Mustang Week runs on the energy of people who love the scene. From merch tables to traffic control to judging at the show — there’s a spot for everyone who’s ready to pitch in.

You’ll get an exclusive volunteer shirt, a voucher for the official event T-shirt, and honestly, some of the best memories you’ll take home all week. Be sure to wear your comfy shoes, bring some water, slap on the sunscreen, and have a can-do attitude.

Mustang Week requires volunteers to be 16 or older, and a signed waiver is required. Show up 15 minutes early and rock your volunteer T-shirt.

Texas Recap with Drifter Chris Leonard

Chris Leonard hit Mustang Week Texas 2025 with a full squad of machines — his dialed-in Ford Fusion drift car, a Formula Drift-spec Mustang, and a widebody ’86 Mustang that stole the show.

Fusion drifting in parking lot

WATCH: Chris Leonard recaps his time at Mustang Week Texas after bringing two drift cars and a widebody Fox Mustang.

Chris brought the smoke (literally) and showed off what a well-built Ford can really get sideways. Catch his full recap to see the action for yourself…

SAVE22: More Than Just Mustangs

Mustang Week isn’t just about cars — it’s about community. That’s why we’re proud to have SAVE22 as the official shuttle sponsor again this year. These guys are out here fighting veteran suicide, reminding all of us that “22 a day” is 22 too many.

Save 22 Mustang week Graphic

SAVE22 becomes a Premium Sponsor of Mustang Week Myrtle Beach 2025

Swing by their booth during the event to learn how they support veterans through outreach, shared experience, and a whole lot of horsepower. Your presence helps make a difference.

Pony-Up at the Grand Prix

Wednesday, September 3rd, from noon to 5 p.m.—mark it down. Broadway Grand Prix becomes Mustang Central with our midweek Pony-Up event. We’re talking a cruise-in for all generations of Mustangs, mixed with full-throttle fun like go-karts, mini golf, arcade games, and rides.

Family Go-Karting at the Grand Prix Pony Up Graphic

Pony up at the Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park

Just show your Mustang Week wristband and you’ll get discounts across the board. Food, merch, good vibes — it’s a full-on Mustang meet with extra horsepower built in. Grab your tickets for the day here.

Lock in Your Stay

If you haven’t booked your hotel yet for Mustang Week Myrtle Beach 2025, now’s the time. Rooms at our official host hotels are going fast, and if you mention “MUSTANG WEEK” when booking, you’ll score a special discounted rate.

Whether you’re rolling in for the full week or just part of it, get your lodging locked in now for the best spots near all the action.

