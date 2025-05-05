Mustang Week Texas: Mayhem And Drifting And Burnouts—Oh My!

By Jim Campisano May 04, 2025

Mustang Week Texas

Late-model Mustangs are noted for — or perhaps notorious for — the insane shenanigans in which they engage. YouTube and social media are full of these Fords behaving wildly, so it is no surprise that when given a place to misbehave legally and safely at Mustang Week Texas, they’d come out in force.

And they did. It was late-model Mustangs smoking their tires and drifting as far as the eye could see. And at Mustang Week Texas, no mailboxes, innocent bystanders, or telephone poles were injured in the process.

Mustang Week Texas

Mustang racing leged Mike Murillo even got into the action, smoking the tires on his race car. (Photo Ford Muscle Staff)

(True confessions: I drive a ’22 Mustang GT, so put your poison pens (and keyboards) away. Just having a bit of fun here.)

We're not sure what year the silver Mustang is, but it gives legitimacy to the term, "These cars can really fly." Mustang Week Texas is a must-do for next year. Participants came from 47 states and several different countries.

 

Seriously, the first-ever Mustang Week Texas was a horsepower-laden free-for-all, an absolute tire-smoking good time.

There were drifting ride-alongs on Thursday with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson, monster trucks and drifting under the lights, fireworks, and a burnout contest.

Mustang burnout contest was not just limited to actual Mustangs. (Photos by FordMuscle.com)

Let The Games Begin

The main event during Mustang Week Mayhem was on Saturday, with the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. the World. The drifting and monster truck exhibition under the lights at the Moody Gardens Resort in Galveston was pure insanity.

Shouldn't every drift exhibition have an ice cream truck? Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson (right photo) from RTR really put on a show. (Photos by FordMuscle.com)

Victorious in the Ford vs. The World Smoke Show category was Archie Waller in his supercharged Ford Ranger. Colin Thomas was the runner up in this class, with a rat rod, and Colt Tompkins third in a yellow Mustang convertible.

First place in the Smoke Show Street Class (left) was Colt Tomkins. Archie Waller (wearing crown, center photo) won $3,500 for winning the Mustang Week Fords vs. the World Smoke Show. (Photos by FordMuscle.com)

Day 4 of Mustang Week (Sunday) brought the ultimate burnout showdown, the Smoke Show Street Class (hosted by Frosty The Ice Cream Truck, Seth Cavanaugh, Shannon Serig, and The Hobby Shop). This was for Ford-powered and Ford-bodied street cars on a 22×75-ft burnout pad. You know insanity would prevail and it did. A total of $500, plus prizes was for the taking.

It was Tompkins who would prevail on Sunday in his self-described, “yellow s*** box.” Outstanding.

(Photos by FordMuscle.com)

For a first-time event, Mustang Week Texas and its attendant Mayhem was a resounding success. We can’t wait to see what next year brings.

Complete coverage of Mustang Week Texas is at Ford Muscle.

About the author

Jim Campisano

Jim's had a wildly varied career, from newspaper, magazine, and Internet writing to TV production and YouTube videos. Now, he's back at his first love: Automotive content creation because words matter.
Read My Articles

Loading