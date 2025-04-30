Mustang Week Texas ‘25: Friday Night Meet-Up

Mustang Week Texas '25: Friday Night Meet-Up

fordmuscle
By fordmuscle April 30, 2025

After a successful day of drag racing, spectator drags, and drifting at Houston Motorsports Park, Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR showgoers headed to Moody Gardens for the first time of the weekend for the Friday Night Meet-Up presented by CJ Pony Parts.

Enthusiasts took in the official home of Mustang Week Texas and grabbed a small sample of what was to come over the next two days. The Main Stage presented by Modern Driveline also offered a new twist on Mustang Week, with a live DJ and host to keep the action lively all weekend long.

Mustangs of all generations lined up early to get into Moody Gardens for the first Mustang Week Texas Friday Night Meet-Up. The show didn’t just feature hundreds and hundreds of Mustangs, but also drifting, burnouts, activities for kids, vendors, and the Dyno Challenge presented by VMP Performance.

Saying the event was action-packed would be an understatement as Friday night at Moody Gardens brought excitement to everyone in a family-friendly, festival-type atmosphere. In the Dyno Challenge presented by VMP Performance, the mobile dyno roller spun in search of the highest horsepower cars in several classes. From naturally aspirated to forced-induction builds, the dyno barrels spun to the moon as the winners, which we’ll announce in our upcoming coverage, logged some impressive runs.

Mustang clubs joined the Friday Night Meet-Up action by rolling in with style. In particular, the DFW Terminator Club showed up in force with more than half a dozen beautiful Cobras.

At Moody Gardens, Mustang Week also debuted its first activation arena on the same grounds as the main show, offering thrilling motorsports excitement for all in attendance. Ford was on site with Mustang Unleashed with pro drivers delivering drift ride-alongs in the Dark Horse and Mustang GT. Meanwhile, the RTR Drift team slayed tires with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson behind the wheel for their Mustang RTR demonstrators, and a flurry of drift drivers demonstrated their skills.

While many visitors to the Mustang Week Texas Friday Night Meet-Up were Mustang owners and participants, spectators also joined in on the fun.

In another Mustang Week debut, the show hosted a Ford Bronco Monster Truck named “Big Kahuna,” which ran a few exhibition sessions in the activation area. (More to come on that truck in our continuing coverage.) If you couldn’t make it to the Friday Night Meet-Up at Mustang Week Texas this year, we have you covered with the gallery below.

Mustang Week Texas hosted its first burnout competition featuring some of the best tire-slaying vehicles in the country. Frosty The Ice Cream Truck appeared and gave the crowd a small glimpse of what was to come the next day during the burnout competition’s main event.

The RTR Drift team showcased their car control skills at the Mustang Week Friday Night Meetup. Two-time Formula Drift Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his teammate Ben Hobson both showed up with seventh-gen Mustang RTR Demo cars, putting down over 700 horsepower.

