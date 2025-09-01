The Ultimate Guide To Pony Car Paradise At Mustang Week 2025

The day has arrived! Mustang Week Myrtle Beach, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, starts today, and we have your official Mustang Week guide for the week. If you’ve been before, you know the deal: this isn’t just a car show, it’s the Super Bowl of Mustang culture. From September 1-6, 2025, the coast turns into a rolling festival of horsepower, pony badges, late nights, and lifelong friendships.

The week is built around five official anchor events — the Kick-Off Party and Coyote Bash presented by HP Tuners, Pony Up at the Grand Prix, and the Official Mustang Week Car Show, plus the All-Ford Cruise-In Presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s — but if you think that’s all, you don’t know Mustang Week. The “unofficial” meets, cruises, and late-night hangs fill the gaps, and honestly? Sleep is optional.

Here’s a rundown of the week to serve as your Mustang Week guide. Let’s walk through the week.

Monday, Sept. 1 : The Kick-Off Party at The Landing at the Boathouse Presented by HP Tuners

The green flag drops Monday afternoon at The Landing at the Boathouse. From 4 to 8 p.m., Mustangs pour in by the hundreds as owners reconnect, catch up on builds, and grab food, drinks, and live music. Registration gear is handed out, fresh merch is ready to scoop up, and the whole place feels like a giant family reunion.

If Mustang Week had a heartbeat, this is where it starts pounding.

Tuesday, Sept. 2 : Coyote Bash at Suck, Bang, Blow Presented by HP Tuners

By Tuesday night, the energy shifts into high gear. Suck, Bang, Blow hosts the Coyote Bash from 5 to 9 p.m. It’s rowdy, it’s packed, and while Coyote-powered vehicles get priority parking, every generation and every build is welcome.

Two contests crank up the fun: the Glow-Off, where custom lighting setups go head-to-head after dark, and the Rev Battle, where the loudest Mustang on the decibel meter takes home the crown. Winners snag Mustang Week merch and bragging rights.

And don’t sweat it if you don’t feel like cruising in — Mustang Week provides a shuttle picking up from the mall nearby.

Wednesday, Sept. 3: Pony Up at Broadway Grand Prix

Midweek keeps things family friendly with Pony Up at Broadway Grand Prix from 12 to 5 p.m. Think go-karts, arcade battles, mini golf, carnival rides, food stands, and of course, a lot full of Mustangs parked up for a casual cruise-in.

Whether you’re chasing a podium spot on the kart track or letting the kids burn off energy, this is the day to reset while still staying deep in Mustang territory.

Friday, Sept. 5: The Official Mustang Week Car Show Presented by Hardee’s

Friday is the crown jewel. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Myrtle Beach Mall turns into Mustang Central. Hundreds of show cars pile into the Mall Parking, everything from concours-quality classics to brand-new builds fresh off the trailer. Judged classes roll all day, vendors line the lot, and the AMSOIL Dyno Challenge keeps the rollers spinning all day long.

This is the big one, the crown jewel, the show that defines Mustang Week.

Saturday, Sept. 6: The All-Ford Cruise-In Presented by Hardee’s

Saturday closes the curtain with the legendary All-Ford Cruise-In, back at the mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every Ford-powered ride is welcome — Mustangs, trucks, classics, modern builds, and specialty cars.

New for 2025, vendors — including Carroll Shelby Racing, ROUSH, Koni, TREMEC, and RTR — will hand out Vendors’ Choice Awards during the closing ceremony, alongside the main awards presentation. It’s the perfect send-off before we all pack up and head home with full hearts and more Mustang memories.

Ask any veteran, and they will tell you the official events bring everyone together, but the “unofficial” schedule is stacked with club meets, bar hangs, breakfast cruises, and late-night parties stretching the week before and after. Whether it’s Retro Meet, Liberty Taproom meetups, or the Bucking Bull Challenge at Beaver Bar, it’s hard not to sacrifice sleep to get every ounce of the enthusiast culture packed into one week.

Over 50 sponsors and vendors set up at Mustang Week each year, bringing the latest gear, parts, and performance upgrades. Big names like RTR, ROUSH, TREMEC, Ford Performance, Shelby American, HP Tuners, and Celsius all roll in, plus plenty of specialty shops and clubs.

The vendor midway is basically Mustang culture’s living room. There, you’ll swap tech knowledge with strangers-turned-friends, snap photos of Foxes parked next to S650s, and probably end up snagging a few items along the way.

From the first rev Monday night to the final cruise-in Saturday, Mustang Week 2025 is six days of horsepower heaven. It’s where the legends, the builds, the stories, and the people all come together for one massive celebration of the Mustang.

So grab your favorite Mustang T-shirt, shine up the car, and clear your schedule. Because now that green flag dropped, it’s all gas, no brakes.

For more on the Mustang Week 2025, check out the full schedule and details at MustangWeek.com