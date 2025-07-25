Get Ready For The Mustang Week Myrtle Beach 2025 Action!

By marcus July 25, 2025

Grab your detail spray and fuel up your tank, Mustang Week presented by CELSIUS and Hardees is hitting Myrtle Beach once again from September 1-6, 2025, and it’s gonna be bigger, louder, and more badass than ever. Whether you’ve been rollin’ in your ’Stang for decades or you just can’t get enough of the latest generation of the pony car, this is the one event you won’t want to sleep on.

There are a bunch of ways to get in on the action:

Register your Mustang and put it in the spotlight at the main car show, and get your Mustang Week Duffle bag sponsored by Vengeance Clutch

Sign up for free as a spectator and get a free poster and Mustang Week Sticker. Be sure to catch the free SAVE 22 shuttle into the show.

• Or jump in as a volunteer and be part of the crew that makes it all happen.

Our headline event, the Mustang Week Car Show at Myrtle Beach Mall, presented by Hardees, is where you’ll find Mustangs of every generation, the Dyno Challenge presented by AMSOIL, and some of the top aftermarket brands in the game. Find the official car show on Friday, September 6, at Myrtle Beach Mall; 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29572.

You’ll be rubbing elbows with fellow gearheads, swapping stories, and maybe even driving off with a trophy. 

Not showing a Mustang? We still have you covered with VIP spectator passes, which include exclusive VIP merchandise, a Mustang Week duffle bag, and tons more. 

Some of the week’s can’t-miss highlights include:

  • The high-energy Kick-Off Party at The Landing at the Boathouse
    • Monday, September 1,  from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • The wild Coyote Bash at Suck Bang Blow
    • Tuesday, September 2,  from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Mustang Week Pony-Up at The Broadway Grand Prix
    • Wednesday, September 3,  from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • The legendary All Ford Cruise-In at Myrtle Beach Mall
    • Friday, September 5,  from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • And a dozen enthusiast-formed “unofficial” events to keep the action going at all times. 

New for 2025: We’re cranking up the fun with the all-new Pony-Up at the Grand Prix — a day of go-karts, games, and Mustangs Cruising in at the Broadway Grand Prix. It’s perfect for the whole family, from little speed demons to seasoned drivers. 

Don’t have a Mustang yet? No sweat. Come hang out, check out some beautiful builds, grab a bite, and pick up some exclusive Mustang Week merch while you’re at it.

Wanna pitch in? We’re looking for volunteers to help with Registration, Parking, Merch, Event Support — you name it. Sign up and be part of the horsepower-fueled magic.

Still looking for a place to stay? Check out the Official Mustang Host Hotels here, and be sure to use the code “MUSTANG WEEK” when booking for your exclusive discount!

Whether you’re showing off your ride at the Official Mustang Week car show in one of our 50-plus classes, coming to a party with fellow Mustang fans, or lending a helping hand, Mustang Week 2025 is where true pony car passion lives. Let’s make it one for the history books.

