The Ford Maverick was an instant success in terms of on-road trucks this past year. Its ability to accommodate five adults and still have a decent payload capacity, made it an easy winner for most. However, the Maverick never fell into the off-road truck segment from Ford. That group was composed of F-150 and Rangers who both received Raptor editions for their lineups. Now Ford has thrown a twist in the equation by adding off-road-centric capabilities to their compact-sized Maverick unit.

The Maverick was originally introduced to the market at an attractive price point of only $22,490 for a base XL model. Meanwhile, an EPA-estimated 42 mpg would start to attract more sales as gas prices have soared in 2022. The truck saw 13,258 sales in 2021, but have nearly tripled that in only the first half of 2022. Ford also saw high praise by winning Truck of the Year from the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year jury on the Maverick. Now that same truck can be built with off-road capabilities from Ford through a Tremor Package.

Off-Road And Ready To Party

The Tremor package will be available on XLT and Lariat series Mavericks. These Maverick Tremor models will feature a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that builds on the FX4 off-road package with an all-wheel-drive system that is new to the Maverick. To increase off-road prowess the system will include a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock feature. This allows the torque to be diverted to either wheel for maximum off-road potential.

To accommodate for all conditions, five selectable drive modes make on-road and off-road experiences easily handled. Everything from mud, sand, snow, and even towing conditions can be selected on the fly. As seen on the F-150 Raptor, the Maverick Tremor will also come equipped with trail control that allows customers to essentially set a cruise control and have the truck handle the off-road accelerating and braking, while the consumer focuses on steering through the trail.

The Maverick Tremor will also get a boost in ride height with a 1-inch increase, attributed to new shocks. A heavy-duty transmission cooler and upgraded half shafts round out the off-road build from the factory.

Meanwhile the compact truck still retains much of its towing capacity with a tow rating of 2,000 pounds and a payload rating of 1,200 pounds. This allows owners to trailer motorcycles or small overland campers without worry and fill up the bed of the truck with supplies for their next adventure.

Purpose Built With Proper Aesthetics

While the chassis received major off-road confidence inspiring features, the exterior also received enhanced looks as well. Maverick Tremor will sport a unique grille finish and blacked-out Ford logo, headlamps and taillamps. To offset the dark tones, the two front tow hooks get signature Tremor Orange accents.

Owners can optimize the appearance with a Tremor Appearance Package, which includes a Carbonized Gray-painted roof and mirror caps, as well as a black side graphics on the hood and lower body.

A set of 17-inch aluminum wheels will feature the same Tremor Orange and dark gray anodized finish. Meanwhile, all-terrain tires come as a standard feature and enhance grip on sand, gravel, and dirt. The front end receives a facelift with new lower front fascia that incorporates a more aggressive approach angle with steel skid plate behind.

Maverick Tremor Price And Time Frame

The new 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package is slated to add $2,995 MSPR and Tremor Appearance Package will up the invoice by $1,495. Excited buyers can expect the packages to be available for ordering in September.