When leaks first appeared on the web that Ford was bringing back the Maverick nameplate, many who remembered the little two-door wondered what Ford might have in store. It didn’t take long to find out that Ford’s newest nameplate re-make was coming back as a truck.

While information only trickled out of the manufacturer’s grasp, it was enough for a group of enthusiasts to band together to create several forums devoted to the compact hauler. Speculation and spy photos abounded on the web, but today, Ford officially released enough information to keep the ‘net churning for days on end. Here’s what we now know.

Maverick began as a clean design sheet with several factors as key elements – the hallmark of which is form follows function. While Ford-like design cues were certainly aforethought, they needed to occupy equal space with useful engineering designed for buyers of today, and tomorrow. To start, Ford Maverick is the first standard, full-hybrid pickup in America and the most fuel-efficient truck on the market with a targeted EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg. Maverick’s 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder hybrid powertrain delivers 191 horsepower when combined with the electric motor and 155 lb-ft of torque mated to a continuously variable transmission sending power to the front wheels. The truck has an estimated fuel economy of 40 mpg city and a range of 500 miles on one tank of gas.

Buyers can opt for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine delivering 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive, with the addition of the optional 4K Tow Package, the gas-fed Maverick’s towing capacity doubles to 4,000 pounds. A fair amount of hauling capacity for a compact truck.

Ford designers also intended for buyers to haul a lot of other stuff also, and provided a means to make room within the mini-truck’s space. Maverick’s standard 8-inch center touchscreen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, along with Ford’s standard FordPass Connect with an embedded modem and Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices. All this connectivity allows Maverick owners to locate the truck, check the fuel level, lock and unlock the doors, and start or turn off the vehicle – all from their phones!

Daniel George, interior leader for the Ford Maverick states, “What’s key, he said, is understanding how people actually use the stuff they bring in, rather than just expecting them to find places to stash it.” With that in mind, door pockets are huge and have lots of vertical clearance to store a tablet or notebooks. Door armrests have a split design, allowing for a one-liter water bottle to sit upright in a bin rather than rolling around on the seats. There’s also a generous storage area under the rear seats designed to fit a fully inflated volleyball, laptop bags, rollerblades, tools, and other gear.

Ford designers also added FITS – Ford Integrated Tether System – a clever multitasking solution for rear-seat passengers. There’s a FITS slot at the back of the front console that accommodates different accessories for endless personalization, and as a nod to a techno-savvy customer base, Ford is working to publish the slot geometry so people can 3D-print DIY solutions to further fit their lifestyle.

Beyond the plug-and-play benefits, Ford also included its CoPilot360 technology which includes standard Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Automatic High Beam Headlamps. There is also Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist as available options. Drivers can choose between five standard driving modes ranging from Economy to Tow/Hauling mode, depending on conditions.

Keeping with Maverick’s usefulness and flexibility, Ford designed Maverick with a unique FLEXBED, which allows the cargo area to be infinitely adapted to the user’s needs. Ford offers a bolt-in cargo management system, but also gives owners a means to create segmented storage areas such as elevated floors, bike, and kayak racks, and other options by sliding 2x4s or 2x6s into slots stamped into the side of the bed. Two tie-downs, four D-rings, and built-in threaded holes in the sides allow securing almost anything you want to haul. Ford even has a FLEXBED QR code in Maverick’s bed to offer other ideas on how to utilize the space. There are also two standard 12-volt access points behind removable covers on either side of the back of the bed and two 110-volt 400-watt outlets – one in the bed and one in the cabin.

Maverick is offered at three trim levels – XL, XLT, and Lariat, and a first model year only Maverick First Edition package is built on the Lariat trim level and features unique graphics, a high-gloss black-painted roof, soft tonneau cover, body-color door handles, high-gloss black skull caps, and gloss black-painted and machined 18-inch wheels for hybrid or unique 17-inch aluminum wheels for the gas model. It comes in Carbonized Gray, Area 51, and Rapid Red, colors unique to First Edition.

Ford’s Maverick configurator is live on the maker’s website, so you can go build your perfect Maverick and get your order in now. By the looks of things, that line will be forming early and you’d do well to get your bid in before the rush!