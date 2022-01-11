Ford Wins Big With Bronco And Maverick Taking Home Honors

Ford Motor Company has been on a relentless win streak lately. Ford’s indoor SEMA booth was the forefront viewing for its latest production models. Versatile vehicles like the Bronco, Maverick, F-150 Lightning, and Mach E all took center stage. The fruits of Ford’s labor haven’t been in vain, as the Ford Bronco and Maverick just took home best utility and truck of the year award.

The Models That Made It Happen

The Ford Maverick made waves when it first entered the truck arena. Dubbed, “The truck for people who never knew they needed a truck,” its compact size allows easy maneuverability. Meanwhile, the cabin allows for five full-sized adults to fit. The truck bed means you’ll have ample space without having to fold seats down or compromise the interior. The truck makes the perfect parts hauler or weekend trip truck, all while getting a claimed 42 mpg.

The Ford Bronco has been on everyone’s radar since it came out. A Sport version teased Americans when it was first released. Now, the full size Bronco has come to market with over seven versions available. The Ford Bronco elevated Ford Motor Company back into off-road SUV life after many years removed and paid homage to the original Bronco name.

“We’re thrilled and honored to earn both Truck and Utility of the Year from the NACTOY jury for the Ford Maverick and Bronco, especially among such a strong field of competitors,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group. “But we’re also proud because these awards are well-deserved recognition for the tremendous amount of work, focus and energy our teams have invested in designing, engineering and building exciting vehicles for our customers. This also reflects the overwhelming reception we’ve had from our Maverick and Bronco customers alike.”

The hard work from Ford Motor Company has paid off, as the blue oval continues to provide award winning vehicles. We hope to continue to see this win streak as the powerhouse pushes into the 2022 year.