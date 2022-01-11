Ford Wins Big With Bronco And Maverick Taking Home Honors

By James Elkins January 11, 2022

Ford Motor Company has been on a relentless win streak lately. Ford’s indoor SEMA booth was the forefront viewing for its latest production models. Versatile vehicles like the Bronco, Maverick, F-150 Lightning, and Mach E all took center stage. The fruits of Ford’s labor haven’t been in vain, as the Ford Bronco and Maverick just took home best utility and truck of the year award.

The Models That Made It Happen

The Ford Maverick made waves when it first entered the truck arena. Dubbed, “The truck for people who never knew they needed a truck,” its compact size allows easy maneuverability. Meanwhile, the cabin allows for five full-sized adults to fit. The truck bed means you’ll have ample space without having to fold seats down or compromise the interior. The truck makes the perfect parts hauler or weekend trip truck, all while getting a claimed 42 mpg.

maverick

The Ford Bronco has been on everyone’s radar since it came out. A Sport version teased Americans when it was first released. Now, the full size Bronco has come to market with over seven versions available. The Ford Bronco elevated Ford Motor Company back into off-road SUV life after many years removed and paid homage to the original Bronco name.

 

“We’re thrilled and honored to earn both Truck and Utility of the Year from the NACTOY jury for the Ford Maverick and Bronco, especially among such a strong field of competitors,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group. “But we’re also proud because these awards are well-deserved recognition for the tremendous amount of work, focus and energy our teams have invested in designing, engineering and building exciting vehicles for our customers. This also reflects the overwhelming reception we’ve had from our Maverick and Bronco customers alike.”

The hard work from Ford Motor Company has paid off, as the blue oval continues to provide award winning vehicles. We hope to continue to see this win streak as the powerhouse pushes into the 2022 year.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading