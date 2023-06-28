Ford Makes Record-Breaking Run Up Pikes Peak In Supervan

The idea of racing up Pikes Peak in anything other than a purpose-built race car may seem like an odd choice. While the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has showcased the racing abilities of many drivers and the performance of their vehicles, the mountain has rarely seen a van, let alone an electric one. However, following Ford’s success in showcasing the mind-numbingly fast Supervan at Goodwood last year, they decided to continue the momentum by entering the Supervan in yet another highly esteemed race. This time, instead of dodging hay bales in the United Kingdom’s countryside, they avoided steep cliffs stateside in record-breaking fashion.

Ford Takes Supervan To New Heights

While open to the public throughout the year for sightseeing and shopping at the Summit House for stuffed animals and donuts, Pike Peak closes its roads to the public during the race and allows racers to disregard the posted speed signs. This makes it one of the riskiest tracks in the United States. Ford brought out its Supervan 4.2 to race at this year’s event, and although it is based on the Ford E-Transit, it is far from the docility of any other van on the road.

The Supervan 4.2 is propelled forward at a rapid rate thanks to its four electric motors, one on each wheel. The combined power of these motors allows the van to unleash a staggering 1,400 horsepower (1,040 kW for our European readers). The battery pack is also a specially designed 50 kWh unit that is liquid-cooled and can be recharged in less than 10 minutes. Electric vehicles are not typically known for their lightweight build, but the Supervan manages to shed weight, coming in at 3,300 pounds. It can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

Record-Setting Run

Although the course provides a breathtaking view above the clouds, it also challenges drivers with variable surfaces, tight corners, and extreme drop-offs. However, this didn’t deter driver Romain Dumas from piloting the Supervan to a record-breaking time of 8 minutes, 49.682 seconds! This achievement placed Dumas and Ford as the record holders in the Pikes Peak Open Class. The run also secured a solid second place overall at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb behind Robin Shute in the Unlimited Class, with a margin of only 7 seconds. Considering what goes into an Unlimited Class car, Ford did an excellent job on the mountain.

Ford Pushes Performance In EV Platform

While many argue that electric vehicles lack the sound and feel of traditional race cars, a sentiment commonly shared among internal combustion engine enthusiasts, it’s hard to dispute the performance that Ford showcased with its Supervan 4.2 at The Race to the Clouds. It will be interesting to see how Ford continues to push the boundaries of their EV platforms in the realm of racing.