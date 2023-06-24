If you love fast vans, you won’t want to miss the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this Sunday. Ford is entering its crazy new electric Supervan 4.2 to race up the famous mountain road in Colorado, USA. The racer is an upgraded version of the SuperVan 4, which made its first appearance at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is based on the Ford E-Transit, but with a boat load more power, and aerodynamics.

The Supervan 4.2 has four electric motors, one on each wheel, that deliver a total output of 1,400 hp (1,040 kW). It also has a specially designed 50 kWh battery pack that is liquid-cooled and can be recharged in less than 10 minutes. The van weighs about 3,300 lbs (1,500 kg) and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 km/h) in less than three seconds.

But speed is not enough to win Pikes Peak, which is one of the most challenging and dangerous races in the world. The course is 12.42 miles (19.99 km) long and has 156 turns. It starts at an elevation of 9,390 feet (2,862 m) and ends at 14,115 feet (4,302 m). The air is thin and the weather is unpredictable. Drivers have to deal with changing grip levels, steep drops, and tight corners.

That’s why Ford and its EV racecar partner STARD have improved the aerodynamics of the Supervan 4.2 for optimal performance at high altitudes. The van has a huge rear wing, a front splitter, side skirts, and a rear diffuser that create over 4,400 lbs (2,000 kg) of downforce at 150 mph (241 km/h). The van also has an active suspension system that adjusts the ride height and damping according to the road conditions.

The driver of the Supervan 4.2 is Romain Dumas, a French racing legend who has won Pikes Peak four times before. He also holds the record for the fastest electric vehicle on the mountain, which he set in 2018 with a Volkswagen I.D. R prototype. Dumas will face some tough competition this year from other electric vehicles, such as the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Unplugged Performance Model S.

Ford hopes Supervan 4.2 will showcase its electric vehicle technology and its commitment to sustainability. The E-Transit is part of Ford’s plan to electrify its entire commercial vehicle lineup by 2030. The E-Transit will go on sale in Europe later this year and in North America in early 2024. It will offer a range of up to 217 miles (349 km) and a payload capacity of up to 3,800 lbs (1,724 kg).

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will take place on June 25th and will be streamed live on YouTube. Don’t miss this chance to see the Supervan 4.2 in action!

“Ford Performance is heading to the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with the electric SuperVan 4.2,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “Together with our STARD partners, we have built the E-Transit SuperVan 4.2 to be a truly competitive machine focused on getting to the top of the mountain quickly.”

“The SuperVan project was born out of our passion for innovation and performance,” said Manfred Stohl, President of STARD. “We are very proud to collaborate with Ford on this exciting challenge and to demonstrate the immense potential of electric vehicles in motorsports.”