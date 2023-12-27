Ford Model A And Model T Hit The Chassis Dyno

When you think of a chassis dyno, your mind often rushes to big horsepower, with massive turbocharged or supercharged noises erupting and the engine dyno squealing. As the dyno operator pushes the skinny pedal, the chassis begins to lift, as if it’s trying its hardest to escape the confines of the dyno. While these make for great videos and garner a lot of attention, a recent video from Merlin’s Old School Garage had a similar coolness effect, but with a lot less horsepower — from a 1915 Ford Model T.

Old School And Cool

Merlin’s Old School Garage serves as a playground for adults with a penchant for tinkering with nearly anything. Outside the shop, classic motorcycles, cars, and trucks dot the surroundings. Inside, numerous vintage engines are disassembled and in the process of being rebuilt with some seeking out more horsepower.

After the shop tour and engine updates, the real fun kicked in as the host and his friend loaded up and headed out in both a 1915 Ford Model T and a Model A. Joining them for the ride was dyno operator Brian Macy of The EFI Store, based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Dyno Time

The first vehicle on the dyno was the Model A. The vintage vehicle delivered a solid 53.1 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque on its initial pull. With a slight adjustment to the timing, an additional 5 lb-ft of torque was achieved. Not bad, considering the original was quoted at only 40 horsepower, and this Model A achieved its figures with just a 32mm carburetor and a high compression head.

The next unusual sight on the dyno was the 1915 Ford Model T. The absence of a push start required retarding the timing, adding throttle, and hand-cranking the engine over. My, how things have changed for the better with time! Once running, the Model T showcased 12.9 horsepower and a massive 89.1 lb-ft of torque! A second pull resulted in 13.1 horsepower with 90.2 lb-ft of torque.

Vintage Performers

While the actual horsepower figures these engines produce may not be impressive compared to modern machinery, their remarkable torque capabilities and the ability to make pulls a century later do not go unnoticed. We look forward to seeing more of these vintage vehicles in action at Merlin’s garage!