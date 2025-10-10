Ford Racing Auction Puts Hi-Po Blue Oval History Up For Sale

Some race cars leave the track and head straight to the history books, while others leave behind parts that made that history. From the super speedways to the salt flats, Ford’s racing efforts have produced some unforgettable hardware, and now, for the first time, fans have a shot at owning pieces that actually lived life on the rev limiter via a limited-time Ford Racing auction.

Ford Racing and Ford Brand Licensing are rolling out the Ford Rare Parts Collection auction, a curated collection of authentic, race-used components pulled from the vaults of Ford Performance. These aren’t display replicas or marketing swag. They’re real parts that took the green flag in NASCAR, sports car, and off-road competition.

Better yet, every winning bid helps drive progress in the fight against Type 1 diabetes, with proceeds benefiting Breakthrough T1D, which is a cause near and dear to the Ford family.

Hi-Po Provenance

This collection reads like a wish list for Ford racing fans. Among the highlights is the No. 21 NASCAR Cup Series Mustang Dark Horse door panel from the legendary Wood Brothers Racing team, autographed by Eddie, Len, and Leonard Wood. There’s also the Rolex 24 driver suit worn by Joey Hand during the Mustang GT3’s debut at Daytona and the front windshield from Bob Tasca III’s NHRA Funny Car, complete with Tasca’s signature.

Other treasures include race-worn gloves from three-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Joey Logano, a piece of Mustang GT3 bodywork, and gear pulled straight from Ford’s off-road racing efforts.

While this marks the first time Ford Racing opened its vault to a public auction, you might recall previous Rare Parts Mustang collectible releases that sold out quickly. This time, the scope is broader, giving enthusiasts around the world a chance to connect with the brand’s competition heritage while supporting a mission that means something far beyond the track.

Each bid not only puts fans closer to owning a piece of Ford’s high-performance past, it also helps push science toward a faster finish line in the fight against diabetes by funding Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF. So, if you’ve ever dreamed of displaying a battle-tested Ford part in your garage or hanging a race suit that’s seen the podium in your shop, you can bid on this rare hardware here. The preview opened today, and the auction continues through November 10.