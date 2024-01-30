First Mustang Dark Horse Raises Big Cash For Charity At Auction

First Mustang Dark Horse Raises Big Cash For Charity At Auction

steveturner
By Steve Turner January 30, 2024

Barrett-Jackson has a long history of auctioning off special Mustangs to benefit JDRF’s fight against Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition that first appears in young children. Ford offered the rights to the #001 2024 Mustang Dark Horse at its major auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, held on January 27, 2024. Contributing 100 percent of the auction proceeds to the charity significantly bolstered the millions of dollars the Blue Oval has generated for this cause.

“Barrett-Jackson’s charitable endeavors top the list of our many accomplishments over the decades,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We value our special relationship with Ford Motor Company, which has generously donated several VIN 001 vehicles over the years to benefit JDRF, a cause that’s close to the hearts of everyone at the company. This VIN 001 Mustang Dark Horse will join the legacy of ‘first’ production Fords crossing the block to support charity.”

Dark Horse

Ford auctioned off the VIN #001 2024 Mustang Dark Horse at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 27. The car earned a total of $350,000 to benefit JDRF, a charity dedicated to researching a cure for Type 1 diabetes. (Photo Credit: Ford/Barrett-Jackson)

Held as the final vehicle to cross the auction block on Super Saturday night, under lot 3003, the 500-horsepower Dark Horse was configured with a six-speed manual transmission. It was sold for $300,000, with philanthropist Ron Pratte, who previously bought the first charity car to cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block back in 2006 – the #001 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 in Scottsdale.

The #001 Dark Horse sports 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. It is configured with a TREMEC 3160 six-speed manual transmission.

While $300,000 may seem like a relative bargain, especially when compared to the $500,000 brought in by a Fighter Jet Gray 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 a couple of years ago, the Dark Horse helped generate an additional $50,000 through a donation from noted philanthropist Michelle Mauzy, a regular Barrett-Jackson bidder.

“This 500-horsepower fastback Mustang is particularly special because it’s the first production vehicle to wear a new nameplate for the Ford Mustang in 21 years. Vehicles that represent the birth of a new generation often hold promising collectability over time. I look forward to being a part of history when this vehicle crosses the block, benefiting Ford’s long-standing commitment to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes,” said Craig Jackson, CEO and Chairman of Barrett-Jackson.

Article Sources

Barrett-Jackson Auction
https://www.barrett-jackson.com
(480) 421-6694
Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading