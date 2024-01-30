First Mustang Dark Horse Raises Big Cash For Charity At Auction

Barrett-Jackson has a long history of auctioning off special Mustangs to benefit JDRF’s fight against Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition that first appears in young children. Ford offered the rights to the #001 2024 Mustang Dark Horse at its major auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, held on January 27, 2024. Contributing 100 percent of the auction proceeds to the charity significantly bolstered the millions of dollars the Blue Oval has generated for this cause.

“Barrett-Jackson’s charitable endeavors top the list of our many accomplishments over the decades,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We value our special relationship with Ford Motor Company, which has generously donated several VIN 001 vehicles over the years to benefit JDRF, a cause that’s close to the hearts of everyone at the company. This VIN 001 Mustang Dark Horse will join the legacy of ‘first’ production Fords crossing the block to support charity.”

Held as the final vehicle to cross the auction block on Super Saturday night, under lot 3003, the 500-horsepower Dark Horse was configured with a six-speed manual transmission. It was sold for $300,000, with philanthropist Ron Pratte, who previously bought the first charity car to cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block back in 2006 – the #001 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 in Scottsdale.

While $300,000 may seem like a relative bargain, especially when compared to the $500,000 brought in by a Fighter Jet Gray 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 a couple of years ago, the Dark Horse helped generate an additional $50,000 through a donation from noted philanthropist Michelle Mauzy, a regular Barrett-Jackson bidder.

“This 500-horsepower fastback Mustang is particularly special because it’s the first production vehicle to wear a new nameplate for the Ford Mustang in 21 years. Vehicles that represent the birth of a new generation often hold promising collectability over time. I look forward to being a part of history when this vehicle crosses the block, benefiting Ford’s long-standing commitment to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes,” said Craig Jackson, CEO and Chairman of Barrett-Jackson.