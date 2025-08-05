How Vaughn Gittin Jr. Spec’d His New Ford Mustang GTD

It’s a pinch-me moment for any car enthusiast: getting the call to spec out a limited-edition supercar. For professional fun-haver Vaughn Gittin Jr., that moment just arrived. He walks through the official ordering process for his new Ford Mustang GTD in the video above, confirming that even for him, there are no special favors.

Why would the man behind RTR Vehicles, a company that builds some of the wildest Mustangs on the planet, buy a factory one? For Vaughn, the answer is simple: the GTD is on another level. He believes it will be the most technologically advanced performance Mustang of this generation.

“Ford may not say it, but I’m going to say it. It’s got Ford GT DNA in it. Had to have it,” he explained. For him, building a car to this level of engineering, with its pushrod rear suspension and rear-mounted transaxle, would be way more expensive.

With the help of the Ford concierge team, Gittin finalized his build. He chose a custom extended palette shade of Leadfoot Gray to match his other RTR vehicles. When it came to the exterior, he made a practical choice, opting for the base model, which paints the carbon fiber aero pieces. “I’m going to drive this car, and I am pretty sure there’s going to be a situation where something gets scratched or a rock chip, so I’d rather not have to fully replace a chin or those parts,” he reasoned.

However, Gittin did select the essential Performance Package, which adds the active aero wing and larger splitter. The rest of the spec was kept simple, with standard aluminum wheels and a Black Onyx interior.

His final spec created a purpose-built machine, prioritizing the Nürburgring-proven performance package over cosmetic carbon fiber. This Ford Mustang GTD is destined for the street and the track, not just a climate-controlled collection, and it proves that even for a guy who builds his own custom Mustangs, some factory creations are just too good to pass up.