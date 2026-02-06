We’ve had great success using LIQUI MOLY lubricants and additives in a wide range of Ford Muscle projects. It appears we aren’t alone in that success. The German automotive chemical company closed 2025 with record-setting production and a plan to expand its global footprint.

Despite what the company described as an “extremely turbulent year,” LIQUI MOLY increased sales by 8 percent, with roughly two-thirds of its business generated abroad. Germany delivered above-average growth, reinforcing strong demand across both established and emerging markets.

The company produced an impressive 119,000 metric tons of oil, 40 million oil containers, and 25 million cans of additives, which marked new company records. To support continued demand, LIQUI MOLY is investing heavily in manufacturing capacity and logistics infrastructure designed to keep product flowing efficiently to customers worldwide.

LIQUI MOLY’s product range covers nearly every automotive chemical category, led by motor oils formulated for modern factory engines, high-performance applications, and extended service intervals. Its additive portfolio is engineered to reduce friction, combat deposits, stabilize fuel systems, and support long-term engine durability. (Photo Credit: LIQUI MOLY)

“In order to continue to grow, the Saarlouis site is planning to expand its production capacity to 160,000 metric tons of oil. In 2026, we’ll be implementing it step by step,” says Managing Director Dr Uli Weller.

Additional gains are expected from new filling lines and expanded automation and digitalization at the company’s Ulm headquarters. Looking ahead, a new logistics center in northern Ulm will handle the majority of the produced goods once construction begins in 2026.

“The largest construction project in the company’s history will greatly improve our logistics processes. It is the key to greater competitiveness, even higher customer satisfaction, and an essential component of our growth strategy,” Managing Director Günter Hiermaie explained.

The LIQUI MOLY lineup is rounded out by greases, assembly pastes, sprays, car-care products, adhesives, and sealants, giving enthusiasts and professional technicians access to a comprehensive, German-developed fluid ecosystem designed to protect both stock and heavily modified vehicles. (Photo Credit: LIQUI MOLY)

With production capacity increasing and logistics evolving to support higher volume, LIQUI MOLY is aligning its physical infrastructure with a broader push beyond its traditional strongholds. International expansion remains central to the strategy, particularly in regions where the company already has an established presence but sees room for growth.

“This year, we will establish foreign companies in China, Switzerland, and Turkey. We have been active in these countries for many years, but we want to penetrate the markets better and exploit the existing potential better,” Managing Director Salvatore Coniglio said.

With production climbing, infrastructure expanding, and new markets targeted, LIQUI MOLY is positioning its product pipeline for even broader reach heading into 2026.