Mustang GTD Says ‘Game On’ With Whipple Boost Around The ’Ring

Ford’s Mustang GTD supercar returned to the Nürburgring Nordschleife for another round of testing, and this time, it might be carrying the boost advantage it needs to take the fight back to Chevrolet. A new clip from DPCcars on YouTube shows the GTD carving through the Nordschleife with what appears to be the distinct throttle body arrangement (and sound) of a Whipple supercharger feeding its 5.2-liter V8 engine.

That upgrade could be the missing piece in Ford’s plan to reclaim its record from the Corvette. The Bowtie vs. Blue Oval rivalry has officially gone global, and this latest battle is playing out across the pond on one of the most demanding racetracks in the world. The GTD made headlines when it became the first American production car to break the 7-minute mark on the Nürburgring. Still, Chevrolet quickly answered with the Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X, eclipsing the GTD record.

Ford CEO Jim Farley didn’t back down, posting on social media, “Congrats to the Corvette team. Game on!”

Caught on camera by DPCcars, what looks like a Whipple supercharger appears through an opening in the hood of the GTD prototype, hinting that Ford is testing a higher-output version of the 5.2-liter V8 to counter the 1,250-horsepower Corvette ZR1X’s advantage.

The GTD’s supercharged 5.2-liter engine is already rated at 815 horsepower, but a Whipple upgrade could add significant power. Combine that increase with the other upgrades Ford recently tested, like lighter magnesium wheels and more aerodynamic double dive planes, and Ford seems poised to squeeze every advantage possible from its halo Mustang supercar to reclaim the record from the 1,250-horsepower Vette.

There is no official acknowledgment thus far of the Whipple’s testing or what kind of power bump it brings to the table. However, we know this twin-screw blower can deliver enough muscle to ensure the next official lap at the Nürburgring is the one that puts Ford back on top.