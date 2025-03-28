Beautify Your F-150 With SPE Motorsport’s Billet Degas Tank Upgrade

Beautify Your F-150 With SPE Motorsport’s Billet Degas Tank Upgrade

evanderespolong
By Evander Long March 28, 2025

Pop the hood on your 2015 or newer Ford F-150. Take a look at that factory plastic coolant expansion tank, or degas bottle. While it gets the job done, let’s be honest, it doesn’t exactly scream high performance or custom build, right? Especially if you’ve started upgrading other parts of your truck, it can stick out like a sore thumb – SPE Motorsport even calls it “hideous.”

Well, SPE Motorsport now offers a sharp-looking and functional alternative — its new Billet Degas Tank, designed specifically for the 2015-and-newer F-150 pickups. Instead of plain plastic or a simple “aluminum tin can” look, SPE opted for a stylish hybrid construction. It features a precisely machined billet aluminum top lid combined with a cleanly fabricated lower section, giving you that desirable billet look and quality welds without excessive weight.

It’s available in either a clear or a black anodized finish to match your engine bay’s theme. But this upgrade is more than just cosmetic. SPE tackled a key functional aspect, the venting system. The factory bottle can vent hot coolant steam somewhat uncontrollably into the engine bay. SPE’s design uses a standard, easily replaceable Stant metal vent cap, which they describe as a “safer and more controllable option for performance builds.”

Crucially, it includes tapped fittings and a 1/4-inch push-lock vent hose, allowing owners to route vented air or coolant overflow neatly to a catch can. It also keeps the engine bay cleaner and is a smarter setup for trucks pushing more power. And, unlike the unique factory cap, a replacement Stant cap is available at nearly any auto parts store if needed.

The tank features durable all-billet connections and comes complete with mounting hardware for installation. Priced at $449, it aims to offer both premium aesthetics and improved functionality.

For 2015-and-newer F-150 owners wanting to enhance their engine bay’s appearance while adding a practical safety and performance benefit, particularly for modified trucks, this billet degas tank presents a well-engineered option. It directly addresses the shortcomings of the factory design by offering better looks and smarter, more controlled coolant system venting.

 

Article Sources

SPE Motorsport
https://www.spemotorsport.com/
724-520-4773

