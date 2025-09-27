Dial In Your ’79-’04 Mustang’s Launch With Strange Front Coilovers

By Evander Espolong September 27, 2025

Part of getting a Fox or SN-95 Mustang to launch hard at the drag strip is getting the car’s front end to lift and load the rear suspension for improved traction. Strange Engineering is making that process a whole lot easier and more affordable with their new Mustang Front Strut Coilover Kit. This system gives owners the ability to convert their existing front struts to a fully adjustable coilover setup without breaking the bank.

The new kit (P/N S6001) is a simple but effective solution. It’s a sleeve system that slides over the body of a standard strut, allowing you to ditch the heavy, bulky factory front spring. In its place, you can run a modern, lightweight, 2.5-inch coilover spring. The threaded aluminum sleeve gives you the power to fine-tune your front ride height with the turn of a wrench, which is a huge advantage for dialing in weight transfer at the track. This adjustability is key to getting those 60-foot times to drop.Mustang Front Strut Coil Over KitOne of the best features for builders on a budget is the kit’s wide compatibility. You don’t have to buy a whole new set of struts to use it; the Strange Mustang Front Strut Coilover Kit is designed to work with the original factory struts, Strange’s own units, or most other aftermarket struts. To complete the conversion, owners will need to add a set of aftermarket caster/camber plates and choose their own 14-inch-tall coilover springs. Strange even helps with that, recommending a 150-pound spring rate for dedicated drag cars and a 175-pound rate for street/strip builds.

At the end of the day, this upgrade is about two things: adjustability and weight savings. For anyone with a 1987-2004 Mustang who is serious about improving their car’s short times, the Strange Mustang Front Strut Coilover Kit is a smart way to get the control they need while pulling a good chunk of weight off the nose of the car.

Article Sources

Strange Engineering
https://www.strangeengineering.net
(847) 663-1701

Dial In Your '79-'04 Mustang's Launch With Strange Front Coilovers

