NextGen Cold Air Intake Gives Ranger Raptors More Bite

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong July 27, 2025

The latest Ford Ranger Raptor is an impressive truck right from the factory, but for many owners, the quest for more power and sound begins immediately. K&N filters, an air filter and intake specialist, offers a bolt-on upgrade, the NextGen Cold Air Intake system for the 3.0-liter V6-powered 2024-2025 Ranger Raptors.NextGen Cold Air Intake - Ford Ranger Raptor V6 3.0L (2)The biggest news for owners is the impressive power gains that come with no ECU tuning required. K&N put the system on its in-house dynamometer and recorded a healthy increase of 27.38 horsepower and 27.57 lb-ft of torque at the wheels on the factory calibration. The company attributes these gains to a massive increase in airflow, measuring up to a 55.9-percent gain over the factory air intake system.NextGen Cold Air Intake - Ford Ranger Raptor V6 3.0L (4)The NextGen kit is a complete system. It replaces the stock airbox and tubing with a large-diameter, rotationally molded intake tube and a custom, semi-enclosed airbox. This modern airbox design shields the filter from engine-bay heat while providing a larger inlet for fresh air. The system includes K&N’s iconic oversized, conical air filter. This washable and reusable High-Flow Lifetime Air Filter features oiled cotton that can go up to 100,000 miles between cleanings under normal highway conditions.NextGen Cold Air Intake - Ford Ranger Raptor V6 3.0LK&N designed the intake for a simple, DIY-friendly installation that can be completed in less than an hour, using straight-forward mounting hardware and Quick-Lock technology for the filter. For new truck owners concerned about their vehicle’s warranty, K&N provides its own Lifetime Limited Warranty for the intake and reassures that the product will not void the factory warranty.NextGen Cold Air Intake - Ford Ranger Raptor V6 3.0L (3)This new intake appears to be an easy and effective way to add power and a more aggressive engine sound to the new Ranger Raptor. However, prospective buyers should be aware of emissions regulations. K&N notes on its product page that this cold air intake system is not street legal in all US states, making it an upgrade intended for off-road or competition use in certain regions. Owners should always check their local and state regulations before purchasing.

