PRI 2024: FuelTech FT700 ECU Redefines Engine Management

FuelTech has redefined engine management with the launch of the FuelTech FT700. This isn’t just another ECU — it’s a leap forward for racers looking to elevate performance and simplify their setups.

The first thing you’ll notice is the attention to detail. Instead of arriving in a plain box, the FT700 comes in a TSA-approved backpack. It’s a practical, premium touch, designed to hold the ECU, your laptop, and any other essentials.

Once you unpack it, the features speak for themselves. Available in 7-inch and 12.3-inch models, the FT700 brings everything you could ask for. Both sizes include wireless connectivity, built-in GPS, and expanded inputs and outputs to handle even the most demanding configurations. There’s even media integration — audio and video recording lets you capture in-car footage or communicate directly with your crew.

Upgrading from an FT600? FuelTech made it seamless. The FT700 uses the same main connectors, so there’s no need to rewire your car. Simply update your tune to the new software, swap out the units, and get back to racing. It’s an effortless transition that doesn’t miss a beat.

What sets the FT700 apart is how it empowers racers. With massive memory, advanced data logging, and an intuitive interface, it’s more than just hardware — it’s a complete solution. From recording every detail of your runs to giving you total control over your setup, this ECU is built to perform at every level.

The FT700 is available now, and there’s plenty more to discover. Head to FuelTech’s website for the full list of features. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a smarter, faster, and more connected way to race.