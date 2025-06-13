ProCharger’s Latest F-150 Blower Upgrades Belt Out Big Gains

The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 in Ford’s latest F-150 is a strong performer from the factory, but for owners who crave more power for towing, off-roading, or just sheer acceleration, ProCharger Superchargers has an attractive answer. The company released a new line of supercharger kits for the 2024-and-newer Ford F-150, promising a massive horsepower increase of up to 80 percent with by just bolting them on.

ProCharger designed these systems to be user-friendly, highlighting features like a quick installation time that makes it approachable for DIY enthusiasts. These kits are also completely reversible, meaning no permanent modifications are made to the truck. The company offers three distinct tiers to match different performance goals and budgets, with prices starting at $8,799.

The lineup begins with the High Output System, which delivers a 65- to 70-percent power gain at 10 psi of boost, while keeping the stock fuel system. This is the only kit eligible for an optional three-year/36,000-mile powertrain warranty. Stepping up to the High Output PRO System pushes the boost to 12 psi for a 75- to 80-percent horsepower increase. The PRO kit also includes a larger air-to-air intercooler rated for over 1,300 horsepower, a ProFlow blow-off valve, and the necessary ECU/TCU tuning and fuel system upgrades. For those planning even bigger builds, the Stage II System comes standard with a more dedicated, durable eight-rib belt drive, and an even larger race intercooler rated for more than 1,600 horsepower.

An optional crank support is also available for ultra-high horsepower applications. All systems have options for polished or black finishes on the supercharger and bracket, as well as a helical gear set for quieter operation. The company noted that while these gains are on a stock engine, owners can see even more power with additional modifications.

It’s common to see another 100 horsepower with an intake manifold swap and a high-quality octane booster. Even larger gains are possible with a full E-85 fuel system and custom tuning.

For owners of a 2024-and-newer Ford F-150s with the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 underhood, these new supercharger kits from ProCharger offer a direct route to a huge power gain, capable of transforming the truck from a capable workhorse into a serious performance vehicle.