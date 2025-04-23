Stock Mustang Mach 1 Runs Low 10s With A Base ProCharger Kit

Stock Mustang Mach 1 Runs Low 10s With A Base ProCharger Kit

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 23, 2025

The tree drops, the aging drag radials chirp, and the clocks read 10.25 at 141 mph. That’s an impressive run for a four-year-old muscle machine, but it is all the more noteworthy when you consider that it’s a used 2021 Mustang Mach 1 running an out-of-the-box supercharger kit with its included calibration.

We are offering our customers a parts increase, not a price increase… — Erik Radzins, ProCharger

That’s right. This Mach 1 isn’t a purpose-built performer, nor does it feature any of the upgrades found in the company’s higher-performing, higher-priced Stage II system. Instead, this project was a proof of concept for ProCharger to revamp its existing HO kits for Coyote-powered Mustangs and F-150s to handle more boost and deliver more performance out of the box.

ProCharger picked up a used 2021 Mustang Mach 1 automatic and installed its updated HO supercharger system on the car. At stock weight with nothing more than drag wheels and tires, ProCharger’s Erik Radzins launched the car at 1,300 rpm. Burning nothing more than BP 93-octane pump gas, it ran a 10.25 at 141 mph. That’s with an out-of-the-box kit and calibration straight from ProCharger; no upgrades and no custom tuning.

Moreover, the company is doing it without raising the price of the system, which now includes larger 55 lb/hr injectors, a fuel-pump voltage booster, and a new calibration that delivers as much as 18 degrees of timing on the 93 octane used in this testing and will dial in more to accommodate the likes of E30 fuel, which could yield as much as 50 additional horsepower.

Performance Increase

“We are offering our customers a parts increase, not a price increase,” Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, quipped.

As it stands, this Mustang Mach 1 kit delivered more than 698 horsepower and 498 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, which was a gain of 316 horsepower using the more conservative SAE rating on a Dynojet. With a standard correction factor, the peak output jumped to 712 horsepower, and the gain increased to 322 horsepower, which is an impressive number for the standard high-output kit.

Not the kit configuration shown here, but ProCharger recently bought a used 2021 Mustang Mach 1 and added its recently updated HO supercharger kit (which now includes 55 lb/hr fuel injectors and a fuel-pump voltage booster) in satin black with great results. On an otherwise stock vehicle, the system added more than 300 rear-wheel horsepower and delivered low-10-second elapsed times while running just 11 pounds of boost.

“So we literally went and got it (the 2021 Mustang Mach 1), and I put a HO kit on it, and ate. I was like, ‘I think this thing is gonna be awesome,’ so I took it to the track,” Radzins enthused. “… I thought it was awesome, because we got a deal on the car. It’s the cheapest kit we have, and everything came in one box — and that’s it.”

Just Right

You have to love it when a cost-effective project comes together. With the smaller standard intercooler and shared six-rib belt drive, the stock Mach 1 picked up over 300 horsepower at the wheels and ran in the low-10s with nothing more than drag wheels and tires. And that is probably the limit for this combination with the factory drivetrain.

“If you just want a legit, any-day-of-the-week, mid-to-low-10-second car, the HO kits are just right,” Radzins added. “In practice, if you have a Mach 1 like this one, you’re either gonna have to do a gear swap or a built trans if you go any further, otherwise you’ll attempt to shift this thing into seventh gear, which isn’t gonna end very well.”

Delivering this level of performance with the HO kit is impressive and demonstrates the efficacy of the six-rib belt drive and standard intercooler (pictured). For those who want more, stepping up to the pricier Stage II kit will support more boost, and the included larger intercooler will maintain inlet temperatures 10 or so degrees above ambient, which is good for another dozen horsepower.

If that sort of performance sounds like the ticket for your Mach 1, you can check out the kits here. ProCharger will roll out the fuel system and calibration updates to its other Coyote HO kits for Mustang GTs and F-150 pickups soon, so stay tuned for more parts increases.

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

