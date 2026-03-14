Clear Your Rainy-Day View With IDIDIT’s Two-Speed Wiper Kit

There’s a good chance that those old factory wipers won’t run at the optimum pace with every downpour. It is one of those small mechanical frustrations that takes the joy out of a weekend drive, especially when you are constantly fighting with a switch to get the blades to swipe at the right pace. The installation of a modern two-speed wiper kit from IDIDIT puts an end to that frustration while keeping your dashboard looking clean and classic.

A feature of this hardware that is familiar to drivers of modern cars is the built-in park function, which automatically pulls the blades back to the bottom of the glass. You no longer have to time your flick of the switch perfectly to clear your line of sight after the rain stops. The kit offers both low and high speeds to handle everything from a light mist to a genuine downpour without any of the usual sluggishness.

Carrying an MSRP of $230, it feels like a fair trade for the reliability it adds to your electrical system. The brushed aluminum knob on the tilt lever provides a solid tactile feel that feels much higher than a plastic piece.

Getting the two-speed wiper kit onto your steering column is a pretty simple project because the box includes the tilt lever with a momentary button, a ground wire, and a full relay pack with the harness. IDIDIT essentially did the heavy lifting by bundling all the necessary wiring components together so you don’t have to go hunting for a matching relay in the middle of your install. The overall design flows perfectly with a custom interior and gives you modern functionality without looking out of place.

Investing in a quality two-speed wiper kit is a small change that really pays off the next time you find yourself caught out in a storm. By consolidating controls on the steering column, you also reduce dashboard clutter while gaining the performance of a modern wiper system. Whether you are daily driving your classic or just taking it out for a Saturday morning run, having clear visibility makes every mile safer.