SPE’s Carbon Fiber Intake System Frees Up 5.0-Liter S650 Power

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong August 25, 2025

Engineers design some aftermarket parts by simply replacing a factory component, but the best ones come from identifying a specific problem and engineering a targeted solution. SPE Motorsport took the latter approach with their new Carbon Fiber Intake System for the 2024-plus Mustang GT and Dark Horse. After extensive testing, they found that Ford’s factory lower airbox was actually a great design, but the restrictive lid was choking off potential power.

The key to the design is a new, taller carbon fiber lid that features a side vent opening to the fenderwell. Dan Synder of SPE Motorsport explained that when a car is stationary, the air sitting in a sealed airbox gets incredibly hot from engine bay heat. When you launch, the engine’s first gulp is this hot, power-robbing air.

SPE Motorsport S650 Carbon Fiber Intake System

Lightweight, stylish, and free-flowing, SPE Motorsport’s S650 Mustang Carbon Fiber Cold Air Intake (P/N SPE-C100212; $1,199) will unleash up as much as 30 rear-wheel horsepower on a tuned 2024-and-newer 5.0-liter Mustang. (Photo Credit: SPE Motorsport)

The SPE intake’s side vent acts as a bypass, allowing the engine to pull in cooler air from the fender on initial acceleration, flushing the hot air out and providing a much more consistent and powerful launch.

“The one cool thing about this intake system, no tuning required,” Dan Synder stated, highlighting the intake’s biggest feature. They achieved this by focusing on precision. The carbon fiber tubes have a perfectly consistent internal diameter and feature a dedicated straight section where the mass airflow sensor sits.

SPE's Carbon Fiber S650 Intake System is a direct fit, and can be optioned with either 3K twill or forged carbon finishes and red or blue high-flow reusable air filters.

“Cross-sectional flow for a MAF setup is very crucial,” he explained, noting that this straight section ensures a clean, accurate reading that the factory electronic control unit can understand without needing a custom tune.

The result of this careful engineering is consistent gains of 15 horsepower and 12 lb-ft of torque at the wheels on an otherwise stock car with a stock calibration. Tuned examples can expect increases of 30 horsepower and 20 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. The new Carbon Fiber Intake System also looks the part, featuring a symmetrical design that complements the dual throttle body intake, as well as options for red or blue filters and twill or forged carbon weaves.

It’s clear SPE put a lot of thought into this build. By focusing on solving a specific problem with a well-engineered part, they’ve created a Carbon Fiber Intake System that offers enhanced performance with a high-tech style that really wakes up the sleepy S650 engine bay.

 

Article Sources

SPE Motorsport
https://www.spemotorsport.com/
724-520-4773

