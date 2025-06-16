Petersen Museum’s ‘Totally Awesome!’ Exhibit Features A Rare Fox

Petersen Museum’s ‘Totally Awesome!’ Exhibit Features A Rare Fox

steveturner
By Steve Turner June 16, 2025

Here’s some rad news for Ford fans and Fox Mustang freaks: The Petersen Automotive Museum just dropped an exhibit that’s straight outta your high-octane dreams. Packed wall-to-wall with muscle, graphics, and throwback flavor, this Totally Awesome! display celebrates the wildest rides of the ’80s and ’90s — including one of the rarest Blue Oval unicorns ever to wear a 5.0 badge.

If you grew up drooling over glossy magazine spreads or hammering gears in a well-worn Mustang LX, this is your scene. The exhibit is filled with the wildest rides from the era of excess, but there’s one Ford machine that is truly awesome. It’s like someone raided your teenage daydreams and parked a rare Fox under museum lights.

The Petersen Automotive Museum’s Totally Awesome! Exhibit celebrates ’80s and ’90s vehicles and pop culture. This 1982 Mustang GT Enduro DSO is part of the display. (Photo Credit: Chris Vopat)

Now here’s where it gets extra gnarly: front and center is a factory-built slice of motorsports magic with a 1982 Mustang GT Enduro DSO. This isn’t just some repainted hatch with a complete Factory M81 McLaren body kit. We’re talking wide-body, IMSA-inspired, dealer-delivered race car vibes. Ford whipped these up to showcase its motorsports prowess, and a scant few were ever built. With its wild stance, custom touches, and undeniable attitude, this ’82 GT is one of the rarest machines from the Fox era.

Standing in front of it, you can almost hear the rumble of a 5.0-liter exhaust and the static from your favorite cassette mix. If you are a fan of Fox Mustangs, this 1982 Mustang GT Enduro DSO is a rolling time machine that hits all the right notes.

Owned by TV and film composer Derek Whitacre, it is upgraded with a 347 stroker, a Holley Sniper EFI system, and a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission.

So pop your collar, grab your Oakleys, and cruise down to the Petersen. The Totally Awesome! exhibit is only hosted there for a limited time, and it’s packing some serious classic machines. You don’t want to miss your chance to see this retro glory in the flesh, especially this fresh Fox.

Article Sources

Petersen Automotive Museum
https://www.petersen.org/
323-964-6331
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Petersen Museum’s ‘Totally Awesome!’ Exhibit Features A Rare Fox

News

Petersen Museum’s ‘Totally Awesome!’ Exhibit Features A Rare Fox

Frostbite Radiator Upgrade Tames Our Classic Mustang’s Engine Temps

Fuel & Cooling

Frostbite Radiator Upgrade Tames Our Classic Mustang’s Engine Temps

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading