Petersen Museum’s ‘Totally Awesome!’ Exhibit Features A Rare Fox

Here’s some rad news for Ford fans and Fox Mustang freaks: The Petersen Automotive Museum just dropped an exhibit that’s straight outta your high-octane dreams. Packed wall-to-wall with muscle, graphics, and throwback flavor, this Totally Awesome! display celebrates the wildest rides of the ’80s and ’90s — including one of the rarest Blue Oval unicorns ever to wear a 5.0 badge.

If you grew up drooling over glossy magazine spreads or hammering gears in a well-worn Mustang LX, this is your scene. The exhibit is filled with the wildest rides from the era of excess, but there’s one Ford machine that is truly awesome. It’s like someone raided your teenage daydreams and parked a rare Fox under museum lights.

Now here’s where it gets extra gnarly: front and center is a factory-built slice of motorsports magic with a 1982 Mustang GT Enduro DSO. This isn’t just some repainted hatch with a complete Factory M81 McLaren body kit. We’re talking wide-body, IMSA-inspired, dealer-delivered race car vibes. Ford whipped these up to showcase its motorsports prowess, and a scant few were ever built. With its wild stance, custom touches, and undeniable attitude, this ’82 GT is one of the rarest machines from the Fox era.

Standing in front of it, you can almost hear the rumble of a 5.0-liter exhaust and the static from your favorite cassette mix. If you are a fan of Fox Mustangs, this 1982 Mustang GT Enduro DSO is a rolling time machine that hits all the right notes.

So pop your collar, grab your Oakleys, and cruise down to the Petersen. The Totally Awesome! exhibit is only hosted there for a limited time, and it’s packing some serious classic machines. You don’t want to miss your chance to see this retro glory in the flesh, especially this fresh Fox.