A Rare Breed of Mustangs: 1982 McLaren Mustang DSO

Zachary, well known for his car-inclined adventures, has just come face to face with the ultimate dream car: the 1982 M81 McLaren Mustang DSO. Forget any regular Fox-body Mustang, as this is an incredibly rare beast – number two of the 10 to 15 ever made. This 4-eye Fox body is, as Zachary describes it, “impossibly sick.”

The owner, Derek Whitacre, is also a TV and film composer who genuinely loves cars. He claims this is a “Dealer Special Order” or DSO, built from leftover parts in the short-lived M81 McLaren Mustang program, based on an ’82 GT and featuring a full M81 McLaren body kit.

Whitacre explained each of the features of this rare gem in the automobile. The front fenders are also 3 to 4 inches wider than in the standard Mustang. He chose 18-inch wheels – 275s in the front and 305s in the back – to keep the original classic look of the BBS E51s. This car stands out because of the hood, which is extremely rare for the kit. Even the headlights are stock appearing, they have been subtly tweaked using a tint, and LEDs have been fitted.

Under the hood lies a Blueprint Engines 347ci stroker crate motor mated with a Holly Sniper EFI system. BBK shorty headers, a custom X-pipe, and a Magnaflow exhaust complete the car’s package, which puts out an impressive 400 horsepower. Pretty good for a vintage car, right? Whitacre also threw in a new AC system for comfort and a T56 Magnum transmission for improved fuel economy.

Inside is showroom as well. It has original seats from Recaro on which Whitacre had simply reapplied black fabric to replicate how the original McLaren prototypes were completed. He even replaced a non-working stereo with a modern unit. To Whitacre, the car was a dream he had long wanted. He spent seven years tracing different owners before owning it. “I’ve been looking for this car my entire life,” he confessed. Fun fact: this car was built for the vice president of the dealership.

Although the video does not show how this rare Mustang handles the road, you can visit Autotopia LA’s channel to find footage of this historical car in operation. This meeting with the 1982 McLaren Mustang DSO is a great reminder that the most amazing automotive gems may be hidden in the most unexpected place. This car is proof of the unstoppable legacy of the Fox-body Mustang and the zest of car enthusiasts who keep these rare machines alive.