Ported-Blower Raptor R Belts Out Big Power After Finding A Fix

What started as a straightforward installation of a Palm Beach Dyno ported supercharger package ended with a massive power number and a game-changing discovery for the entire platform.

After installing the ported blower and upgraded fuel system, Ken Bjonnes of Palm Beach Dyno ran into an obstacle. The truck’s software had a hidden 7,100-rpm rev limiter that was preventing him from accessing the 5.2-lite Carnivore engine’s upper powerband.

To solve the issue, Bjonnes called HP Tuners during the dyno session, and the tuning company delivered a software patch to unlock the limiter on the spot.

“For this to be at 7,100 up until this point has been a big disadvantage, but no longer,” he said, ready to push the truck further.

Simply revving higher wasn’t a complete solution. The first pull past the old redline showed the power dipping hard because the stock fuel map was dangerously rich at those speeds.

“This is why we can’t just raise your RPM without really getting good logs at high RPM,” Bjonnes explained.

After a painstaking process of recalibrating the high-rpm fuel curve, he dialed in the 93-octane tune, landing at a solid 737 wheel horsepower. The extra power, he noted, came almost entirely from optimizing the tune for the new, higher rpm range. With the pump-gas tune set, it was time for E85. The switch unleashed the truck’s full potential, with the Raptor R putting down a massive 824 rear-wheel horsepower and 639 lb-ft of torque. Even more impressive, this was with a conservative pulley and stock exhaust manifolds.

“Remember, this thing only has a 2.7 pulley. It doesn’t have the billet lid. It doesn’t have headers,” Bjonnes pointed out, indicating there was still more power on the table.

The on-the-fly rev-limiter breakthrough prompted a major new policy from PBD, which now offers 12 months of free updates for all 2024-plus Ford tunes. This ensures customers who buy a ported supercharger package will always have access to the latest developments discovered on the dyno. It’s a promise that the power you buy today will only get better tomorrow.