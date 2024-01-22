Rare 2016 Shelby GT350 ‘FatBody’ Roars into Barrett-Jackson

In a thrilling automotive auction spectacle, a one-of-a-kind 2016 Shelby GT350, known as the “FatBody,” is set to hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale this week on January 27th. This exceptional Mustang has a unique history, having served as an experimental prototype for the Shelby team before undergoing a transformative upgrade by Fathouse Performance.

Originally purchased and titled by Shelby American in January 2016, FatBody became a canvas for the development of Shelby’s Signature Edition package. Featuring a widebody package that includes widened rear quarter panels, custom side rocker panels, and a carbon-fiber front splitter, hood, rear spoiler, and more, this GT350 stands out as a true work of automotive art.

A Build Like No Other

The real magic lies beneath the hood. Fathouse Performance, an official Shelby development partner, took possession of the FatBody in 2020 and outfitted it with their renowned 1200R twin-turbo performance package. The heart of this beast is a fully forged 5.2-liter Voodoo engine, enhanced with twin 62mm turbochargers. The result? A staggering 1202 horsepower and 816 ft/lbs of torque, as verified by Dynojet.

Step inside, and the FatBody continues to impress with custom-covered Recaro seats featuring a Carrol Shelby signature stitched into the upholstery. The interior boasts vibrant red accents, a Fathouse Performance roll bar, Shelby Harnesses, and carbon fiber details that add a touch of luxury to this high-performance machine.

All major modifications and performance upgrades, including a TREMEC Magnum XL transmission, a triple-disc carbon clutch, a 3-inch stainless active exhaust, and a MoTeC M150 ECU, were meticulously done at the Fathouse Performance facility by certified technicians. The package also includes a leather-bound binder with operation instructions, a full modification list, receipts, a dyno chart, and a USB drive containing all related photos.

A Fast Marketing Tool

The FatBody’s journey didn’t end with its upgrades. It played a role in various marketing campaigns for Shelby American and was driven by Shelby American President Gary Patterson on prestigious tracks like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Acquired by Fathouse Performance in 2020, the car is now a stunning showcase of Shelby history and cutting-edge performance.

Car enthusiasts and collectors alike can witness this extraordinary Mustang in person at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale. The FatBody is showcased at booth OL-10, beckoning admirers to experience the fusion of Fathouse Performance’s innovative modifications with Shelby’s heritage. Don’t miss the chance to witness the bidding excitement and potentially own a piece of automotive history when the FatBody crosses the auction stage this week.