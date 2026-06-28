Rock Real Metal From The First Ford GT40 On Your Wrist

For Ford enthusiasts, the GT40 story represents one of the greatest chapters in motorsports history. Born from Henry Ford II’s determination to take the fight directly to Ferrari at Le Mans, the GT40 evolved into a four-time Le Mans winner and a symbol of American performance on the global stage. Now that history is finding a new home on the wrist, thanks to a unique timepiece that contains actual pieces of one of the most significant GT40s ever built.

The new P/1001 DNA Edition Series from REC Watches is a limited-edition Swiss-made chronograph built using original aluminum coolant pipes sourced from Ford GT40 chassis P/1001. More than just another automotive-inspired watch, the series incorporates physical material from the first production GT40 ever assembled.

The P/1001 DNA Edition Series blends Swiss watchmaking with authentic Ford racing history. Each limited-edition chronograph incorporates aluminum from the original coolant pipes of GT40 chassis P/1001, the first production GT40 ever built. The 40mm case houses REC’s Swiss-made 5100M manual-winding flyback chronograph movement, which features column-wheel operation, a 63-hour power reserve, and an exhibition caseback inspired by a GT40 steering wheel. (Photo Credit: REC Watches)

Built in March 1965, chassis P/1001 marked the transition from prototype development to full-scale production. Before heading to competition, the car appeared at the 1965 New York Auto Show and the World’s Fair, helping introduce Ford’s new endurance-racing weapon to the public. It later competed at Le Mans wearing Essex Wire colors, where it introduced future racing legend Jackie Ickx to the famed event.

Finished in red, white, and black, the Essex Wire edition celebrates P/1001’s appearance at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The livery marked the car’s debut at the famous endurance race and introduced future racing icon Jackie Ickx to Le Mans competition. The color combination captures one of the most recognizable periods in the chassis’ racing history. At the same time, the tachymeter ring retains its direct connection to the GT40 thanks to aluminum sourced from the car’s original coolant pipes. (Photo Credit: REC Watches)

Over the years, P/1001 competed in more than 70 races with notable drivers including Denny Hulme and Mike Hailwood. The car wore several liveries throughout its career, and those changing identities serve as the inspiration for the three colorways offered in the P/1001 series.

Each watch features a 40mm case, a subtle nod to the GT40 name, while the tachymeter ring surrounding the dial is machined from the original coolant pipes removed from chassis P/1001. The vintage-inspired design is paired with modern Swiss watchmaking technology, including REC’s in-house 5100M manual-winding flyback chronograph movement.

Precision Performance

The Swiss-made movement utilizes column-wheel operation, offers a 63-hour power reserve, and measures just 7mm thick despite delivering full chronograph functionality. A sapphire exhibition caseback styled after a GT40 steering wheel reveals the decorated movement beneath, while the six-o’clock subdial takes inspiration from the 24-hour gauges found in endurance-racing machinery.

The Sidney Taylor edition draws inspiration from the green-and-gold privateer livery worn by P/1001 later in its competition career. After its factory-backed days, the GT40 continued competing in the hands of private teams, adding to the more than 70 races contested by the historic chassis during its active life. The colorway honors an important chapter in the car’s long racing story while preserving authentic material from the legendary machine itself. (Photo Credit: REC Watches)

The three variants celebrate different chapters in P/1001’s racing career. The Essex Wire edition recalls the car’s red, white, and black Le Mans appearance. The Sidney Taylor model reflects the green-and-gold privateer livery it later wore in competition. The Shelby-inspired version honors the GT40’s American roots with blue and Wimbledon White accents reminiscent of the cars developed under Carroll Shelby’s guidance.

Automotive-themed watches are nothing new, but the P/1001 DNA Edition Series goes a step further by incorporating actual race-used material from one of the most historically significant GT40 chassis ever built. For enthusiasts who appreciate both mechanical engineering and Ford’s performance history, it offers a tangible connection to the machine that helped transform Ford from challenger to conqueror on the world’s biggest racing stage.

Wearing blue and Wimbledon White accents, the Shelby-inspired version pays tribute to the American roots of the GT40 program and Carroll Shelby’s role in refining the platform into a Le Mans-winning machine. The colorway celebrates the engineering partnership that helped transform Ford’s ambitious racing project into one of motorsports’ most successful programs. At the same time, the Swiss-made flyback chronograph movement delivers the kind of precision enthusiasts expect from a premium mechanical timepiece. (Photo Credit: REC Watches)

With production limited and preorders currently open, interested collectors will want to act sooner rather than later. REC also offers payment plan options for buyers looking to spread out the investment. To learn more about the P/1001 DNA Edition Series, explore the three colorways, or reserve one of the limited-production timepieces, visit the REC Watches website.