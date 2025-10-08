RSVP For The First Factory Mustang RTR Reveal On October 15

For the first time, Ford and RTR Vehicles are joining forces on a production Mustang, and that car is set for its world debut on October 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. If you are in the Los Angeles, California, area or planning a visit next week, you can now RSVP for the official reveal event at Race Service.

We’ll be doing the world premiere of the new Mustang RTR at Race Service in Los Angeles… — Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

“Join RTR Vehicles and Ford for an unforgettable night as we unveil the future of Mustang performance. Be the first to see the reveal of the all-new 2026 Ford Mustang RTR,” RTR Vehicles announced. “Celebrate the next evolution of Mustang alongside special guests Vaughn Gittin Jr. as they introduce the latest generation of RTR drift machines, built on the cutting edge of Ford’s legendary pony car. We can’t wait to see you there!”

All we know so far is that this EcoBoost-powered Mustang is upgraded with Brembo brakes and a pedestal spoiler. It also borrows some gear from the top 5.0-liter performance Mustang, the Dark Horse. Next week, we will learn the full details about this factory funhaver, and if you are lucky enough to be in attendance, it looks like a great time.

“…Just when you think that things around RTR cannot get any more exciting, with all the fun we’ve been having in 2025. I have a very important save-the-date for you right now,” Gittin teased last week. “On October 15th, the week leading into the Formula Drift finals, we’ll be doing the world premiere of the new Mustang RTR at Race Service in Los Angeles.”

Joining the Funhaver-in-Chief at the 2026 Mustang RTR’s world debut will be the team’s Formula Drift drivers, James Deane and Ben Hobson. RTR will be dropping some limited-edition merchandise at the event, and In-N-Out will be on hand serving up burgers. There will also be a display of enthusiast vehicles on hand, much like the one on hand for the reveal of RTR’s S650 championship cars, and you can RSVP to attend the event right here, but space is limited, so jump on it if you want to be in the house.