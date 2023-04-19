S650 Owners Can Flex From A Distance With Remote Rev

Hearing the sound of a rumbling exhaust as a Mustang starts or listening to its tone change as the engine revs brings a smile to enthusiasts’ faces. Whether it is at a local cruise night or the racetrack, a Mustang exhaust note is a distinctive sound. With the release of the 2024 Mustang, owners can share that joy without even being in their cars thanks to a new feature called Remote Rev.

We can imagine a world where Global Mustang Week celebrations include remote revving contests a year from now. However, before that time, Ford shared a primer on how the feature works with us so you will know how to have some fun when your new S650 arrives.

Ford keys remained pretty traditional until Ford embedded them with Passive Anti-Theft chips in the mid-90s to link the key with the vehicle to thwart hot-wiring thieves. In 2012, Ford delivered the Boss 302 with a separate TracKey, enabling a more aggressive calibration in the corner-carving performance variant. The keyfobs became smarter and eventually replaced keys altogether leading up to the 2024 Mustang’s fob offering Remote Start and Remote Rev capabilities.

So, when you pick up your new seventh-generation stallion and you want to show it off to your friends, the first step is to grab the fob (or your phone loaded with the Ford Pass app) and use Remote Start to fire up your pony car. Then press and hold the lock and unlock buttons simultaneously to enable remote rev. Your Mustang will raise the rpm to 2,000 to let you know it is ready to rumble. Then press the lock and unlock buttons again and the engine will rev three times increasing up to 5,000 rpm. It will remain in standby mode if you want to rev it again.

If that sounds like fun to you, be sure to order a 2024 Mustang with an automatic transmission. It is available on all 5.0-liter automatics and EcoBoost vehicles (with the Active Valve Performance Exhaust option), which are automatic-only.

To configure your 2024 Mustang with the necessary options to have Remote Rev, you can visit the car’s recently updated Build & Price website.