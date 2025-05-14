Shelby American Muscles Its Way Into PUBG MOBILE Gaming

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 14, 2025

If you are lucky enough to own a Shelby GT500 or a 427 Cobra, the cure to a bad day is right under your right foot. One stab of the throttle can turn that frown upside down, but sadly, you can’t have that feeling all the time. However, if you want to have the fun of not just driving a Shelby, but taking one into battle, you can do so in the palm of your hand in the PUBG MOBILE online game.

We’re thrilled to see the spirit of Shelby American come alive in PUBG MOBILE… — M. Neil Cummings, Carroll Shelby Licensing

“As PUBG MOBILE continues to evolve, we’re continuously looking to deliver exciting and meaningful content to our players,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games. “Shelby American is a name that resonates with car lovers and thrill-seekers around the world, and we’re honored to bring two of its most legendary vehicles into PUBG MOBILE, giving our players a chance to experience Shelby American’s high-performance automobiles like never before.”

If you are into mobile gaming and fast cars, the PUBG MOBILE x Shelby American collaboration has something for you. Until July 6, 2025, you can drive a Shelby GT500 or a 427 Cobra into battle on PUBG MOBILE. (Image Credit: PUBG MOBILE)

Players can choose between a classic Shelby GT500 with a black and red paint scheme or a Shelby 427 Cobra, which is available with the iconic blue and white paint job or a vivid Inkstorm edition scheme.

Of course, automotive enthusiasts can’t leave well enough alone, even in the virtual world. For those who want to customize their mobile machines, players can add traditional options like quad-tip exhausts and spoilers or wild additions like rocket balloons and flying saucer attachments. 

Players can choose between the black-and-red GT500, a blue-and-white Cobra, or an Inkstorm edition. These vehicles can be customized with anything from a quad-tip exhaust to rocket balloons. Shelby GT500 drivers can even unlock an exclusive GT500 collection milestone reward.

“We’re thrilled to see the spirit of Shelby American come alive in PUBG MOBILE,” M. Neil Cummings, CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc., said. “Shelby vehicles are engineered for speed, performance, and bold expression, and we can’t wait for this new generation of automotive enthusiasts to experience the rush that Shelby has to offer.”

If that sounds like fun, the PUBG MOBILE x Shelby American collaboration is available until July 6, 2025. To get in on the fun, you can download PUBG MOBILE from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. 

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

