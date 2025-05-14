Shelby American Muscles Its Way Into PUBG MOBILE Gaming

If you are lucky enough to own a Shelby GT500 or a 427 Cobra, the cure to a bad day is right under your right foot. One stab of the throttle can turn that frown upside down, but sadly, you can’t have that feeling all the time. However, if you want to have the fun of not just driving a Shelby, but taking one into battle, you can do so in the palm of your hand in the PUBG MOBILE online game.

“As PUBG MOBILE continues to evolve, we’re continuously looking to deliver exciting and meaningful content to our players,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games. “Shelby American is a name that resonates with car lovers and thrill-seekers around the world, and we’re honored to bring two of its most legendary vehicles into PUBG MOBILE, giving our players a chance to experience Shelby American’s high-performance automobiles like never before.”

Players can choose between a classic Shelby GT500 with a black and red paint scheme or a Shelby 427 Cobra, which is available with the iconic blue and white paint job or a vivid Inkstorm edition scheme.

Of course, automotive enthusiasts can’t leave well enough alone, even in the virtual world. For those who want to customize their mobile machines, players can add traditional options like quad-tip exhausts and spoilers or wild additions like rocket balloons and flying saucer attachments.

“We’re thrilled to see the spirit of Shelby American come alive in PUBG MOBILE,” M. Neil Cummings, CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc., said. “Shelby vehicles are engineered for speed, performance, and bold expression, and we can’t wait for this new generation of automotive enthusiasts to experience the rush that Shelby has to offer.”

If that sounds like fun, the PUBG MOBILE x Shelby American collaboration is available until July 6, 2025. To get in on the fun, you can download PUBG MOBILE from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.