Sobrino Returns Post-Crash With 8-Second Joker 2.OH Mustang

For years, Carlos Sobrino was a fixture in the NMRA Factory Stock class, where screaming engines and soaring wheelies were standard before the long-lived and loved series ceased operations at the end of 2024. For added adventure and adrenaline, Sobrino also raced outside of the NMRA and was taking part in a Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings race at Maple Grove Raceway in Maple Grove, Pennsylvania, two and a half years ago when he crashed.

I was happy with how the car ran, and we know there is a lot left in the combination… — Carlos Sobrino

“I was in the hospital for 10 days, and that turned out to be a good thing because while I was being treated for injuries, my doctors discovered I had cancer and took care of me,” Sobrino said. “I am doing great now.”

While recovering, Sobrino, who thought his racing days were over, saw a post on Facebook about Frank Hoffman selling the Fox Mustang he campaigned in the now-defunct NMCA NA 10.5 category.

“I immediately got excited and called Frank, and he wanted me to buy the car and said he would deliver it for me,” Sobrino told us. “I took that as a sign that Jesus wanted me to continue racing, and I cannot say no to Jesus.”

Back In Business

Hoffman drove from Michigan to New Jersey to drop the car off at Riccardi Racing, as Rick and Jenni Riccardi offered to store it. As soon as he was able, about three months later, Sobrino took it back to his shop, also in New Jersey, and began working on it.

“I took the car completely apart,” Sobrino said. “Boosted Performance Fab did motor plates and a crossmember, and welded brackets for rear control arms and the trans tunnel.”

Sobrino’s longtime engine builder, Chris Smith of Elan Power Products in Georgia, assembled a Coyote engine featuring a Voodoo block and heads, Pankl Racing crank, CP-Carrillo rods, MAHLE pistons, Godbold camshafts, Total Seal rings, MMR timing chains, and a Dailey dry-sump oiling system.

“Chris had not built a Coyote engine before this one, but he did an amazing job,” said Sobrino, who installed the engine, radiator, and HARM mufflers, and went with FFP Customs pedals and steering column and Optic Armor Lexan windows.

Mike Curcio of MCRP in Pennsylvania fabricated headers for the new build, collaborated with Chris Smith of Elan Power Products on a custom intake, and put the engine on the dyno at his shop. The powerplant was backed by a G-Force Transmissions GF2000 and dual 7-inch clutch by Advanced Clutches.

Trust The Process

“It took me two and a half years to build this car on weekends because I was busy working as a mechanic on other people’s cars during the week,” said Sobrino, who chose a new set of Mickey Thompson 28×10.5-inch slicks for the car rolling on suspension components from Team Z Motorsports, UPR, Afterworks, and Viscous Performance. “Once it was done, I took it to Palm Beach Dyno in Florida, where Ken Bjonnes tuned it. I basically lived in a motorhome at Bradenton Motorsports Park for a month and made my first test passes in the car there in mid-February of 2025. I had cold feet for the first few passes because of the crash and because the car was new to me, and we had to make adjustments to the alignment and suspension to complement the added power, but we started to make good progress, and we are learning about the car and the clutch. This car, Joker 2.OH, has a totally different setup than my car that crashed, Joker.”

Revving much higher than previously and running much quicker and faster than previously, Sobrino took part in a No Time race at Bradenton Motorsports Park before signing up for the Stick Shift Shootout at the Spring Break Ford Nationals, March 13-16, 2025, at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Quite commendably, he qualified in the third spot out of 18 cars with an 8.58, picked up to a best of 8.49 in eliminations, and went three rounds with Rick Riccard, working to find the sweet spot on the suspension during the race.

“I was happy with how the car ran, and we know there is a lot left in the combination,” Sobrino said. “We are still learning the clutch. We need to fine-tune the suspension setup, swap the trans gear, and do a few other things. We are putting a new front end on the car, dropping it and getting a new alignment from PMS, and we should pick up to 8.20s or maybe even a little quicker than that.”

Sobrino will take his car, which was wrapped by Priime Vinyl using a Greg Russell Designs rendering, to Sick at the Rock presented by Motion Raceworks, April 10-12, 20,25 at Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina, where he will give it everything he has in Small Tire Pro Stock.

“I have had a lot of help from a lot of people, and I cannot thank them enough,” said Sobrino, whose crew consists of Joe Bertone Chalie Rankin Rick Riccardi, Marco Ponce, Tom D’Alessio, Jerry Camps, Ray Ack and Anastasia Elvira. “I am ready to test and race some more.”