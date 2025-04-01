When we last checked in on SPE Motorsport’s 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Project, the company was developing its dual-inlet cold-air intake for the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engine. More recently, however, SPE continued its improvements on the car by addressing some weaknesses in the factory independent rear suspension by installing some of its in-house upgrades.

Notably, that hardware is SPE’s Stage 2 Cradle Lockout system that bolsters the factory cradle mounting, and its Street Vertical Links, which add more control to the rearend, but utilize Delrin bushings so as not to adversely affect the car’s noise, vibration, and harshness attributes. Given the nature of the car’s mission, the company’s more aggressive hardware wasn’t seen as necessary for this application.

“…It is a street car it is going to be used more of an all-around car rather than like a track-only car or a drag-only car, so we don’t really need to lock out the diff as much as you would on a drag car or a track car where you’re worried about every little tenth of a second you know either in your lap time or your ET for drag racing,” Dan Snyder of SPE Motorsport, explained. “So we won’t really have any major issues with the diff movement in this car being the way that we’re using it.”

In the video above, he details the features and benefits of the upgrades of the hardware, which teams up to eliminate wheel hop and hasten 60-foot times. He also details how the parts are installed, making it easier to tackle the job yourself.

“…The vertical link controls the forward and backward caster movement of the rear knuckle,” Snyder explained. “…You can imagine if you have wheel hop going on or you’re really hammering on the car or cornering hard you can only imagine how much this knuckle’s moving back and forth…”

With the new SPE hardware installed, the company’s Dark Horse is ready to plant the power onboard, which should improve as they have exhaust upgrades planned for the car. They will also be changing up the wheel and tire package as well, so stay tuned to the company’s YouTube channel to see how this project progresses.