Steeda’s Naturally Aspirated S650 Sprints Around Daytona At 176 MPH

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 26, 2025

Not content to develop its pony car products in a vacuum, Steeda prefers to put its upgrades to the test on the racetrack. Now that tuning is available for the latest Mustangs, the company set out to throttle its naturally aspirated package on a storied race track with impressive results. Last week, Steeda’s naturally aspirated Q500 Enforcer Mustang hit an eye-watering 176.7 mph on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

The Q500 isn’t just a horsepower story; it’s about control, grip, and confidence at the limit… — Dario Orlando, Steeda

Behind the wheel was Glen Vitale, Steeda’s Vice President, Operations, and road course hotshoe, who wrung every last bit of performance out of the Q500 thanks to Steeda’s proprietary blend of horsepower, suspension, grip, and braking.

Steeda’s naturally aspirated Q500 Enforcer Mustang recently reached 176.7 mph on the banks of Daytona, showcasing the efficacy of a balanced suspension, braking, and power package. (Photo Credit: Steeda)

On paper, the combination looks familiar with a Steeda Cold Air Intake and a Steeda/Palm Beach Dyno custom tune pushing the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter’s output to 520 horsepower, and the company’s signature G-Trac suspension with its all-new coilover system. On Daytona’s legendary asphalt, everything clicked, and the modern Mustang galloped to an impressive top speed.

“The Q500 was absolutely dialed in,” Vitale said after the run. “The Steeda coilover system gave me the confidence to attack the bus stop with speed, and the grip from the Toyos on the wide Apex wheels was phenomenal. When we hit the banking, the car felt rock solid as it pulled to 176 mph — a truly exhilarating run.”

Of course, Daytona isn’t just about horsepower. Carrying speed through the bus stop chicane and onto the banking requires precision, grip, and nerves. That’s where the Toyo Proxes R DOT slicks, mounted on 18×11-inch Apex wheels, combined with Steeda’s Brembo brake upgrade kit, shone brightly. The lighter wheel and tire package and suspension upgrades allowed the Q500 to stay balanced and predictable when the speeds climbed deep into the triple digits.

176MPH Steeda Q500

With Glen Vitale, Steeda’s Vice President, Operations, behind the wheel, the Q500’s 520-horsepower Gen 4 Coyote, new coilover system, and Toyo Proxes R tires worked together to push the Mustang deep into triple-digit speeds. (Photo Credit: Steeda)

“This milestone highlights exactly what Steeda engineering is all about — a complete package of suspension, brakes, wheels, and power that redefines Mustang performance,” Dario Orlando, President and Founder of Steeda, said. “The Q500 isn’t just a horsepower story; it’s about control, grip, and confidence at the limit. To see it achieve 176.7 mph at Daytona with our coilover system leading the way is proof of the passion and precision behind every Steeda vehicle.”

The Steeda G-Trac system remains a cornerstone of the company’s suspension upgrades, but its latest coilover development adds a new level of performance to the package. By controlling body movement more precisely, the Q500 was able to stay settled in one of the most demanding sections of the Daytona road course, setting the stage for the impressive terminal velocity and demonstrating that you don’t need huge power under the hood to race at impressive speeds.

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.


Loading