Stick-Shift S550 Hits 843 Wheel Horsepower With ProCharger Boost

There’s something undeniably special about a manual transmission in a modern muscle car. And when you try to modify it, you’re talking about some serious potent combination. One good example of this is from the Mustang Lifestyle YouTube channel, which recently uploaded a video showcasing a 2019 Mustang GT that exemplifies this combination’s potential, and the results are quite impressive.

This particular S55- isn’t your average bolt-on build. It features a ProCharger D-1X supercharger, a Tremec Magnum six-speed manual transmission swap, and a return-style fuel system – a combination built for serious power. The video documented the tuning process, as the car is dialed in on both 93-octane pump gas and E85.

Initially, on 93 octane and a larger 4.88-inch supercharger pulley, the car laid down a respectable 681 horsepower and 533 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. As Andrew Sheridan of Mustang Lifestyle noted, “So far we got 681 on 93. It’s pretty good… We’re going to tweak it…but it’s a solid place to start.”

A quick test with the intake removed showed the potential for even more flow. The real excitement, however, came with the switch to E85. Even with the larger pulley, the first pull resulted in 749 horsepower. “Good work, 750 wheel, big, big gains. That’s the very first file right there,” Andrew exclaimed.

He does point out that the Magnum typically reads a bit lower on the dyno. “Doesn’t mean the car is making less power. It just reads a little bit less.” He added.

To truly unleash the ProCharger D-1X’s potential, he installed a smaller, 4.5-inch pulley. The result? A “crispy 843” horsepower, with power peaking at a screaming 8,000 rpm. While the peak boost reached 16 psi, Andrew clarified, “We’re really just adding..you know, two to three pounds throughout the entire range.”

The video makes a point of highlighting the car’s drivability, even with all the modifications. Andrew emphasized that it retains the factory Intake Manifold Runner Controls, so it retains “basically stock like drivability…no bucking there’s nothing crazy.” Andrew commented while testing it for a drive.

S0, if you’re dreaming of transforming your own Coyote-powered Mustang into a high-horsepower, stick-shift monster, this video provides a wealth of information and inspiration. Mustang Lifestyle just quickly explained the tuning process, showing the real-world gains (and challenges) of a well-executed ProCharger build. It’s a reminder that with the right combination of parts and tuning, your Mustang can deliver impressive performance.