The Stig Smokes A Porsche 911 GT3 RS In The Mustang GTD

The battle lines are drawn at Dunsfold Aerodrome as Ford’s hallo stallion attempted to dethrone the king of track days in a high-stakes time trial. This isn’t just a fast Mustang but a dedicated weapon built expressly to win the Ford Mustang GTD versus Porsche war. Top Gear decided to find out if American brute force could actually beat German engineering on their famous test track with The Stig behind the wheel.

Top Gear Editor-in-Chief Jack Rix introduced the car by clarifying its insane pedigree and aggressive design philosophy. He stated: “The GTD is what happens when Ford decides to make a road-legal version of its Mustang GT3 racer, and then make it more extreme in every single way.”

The stats are impressive with an 815-horsepower supercharged V8 and active aerodynamics designed to crush lap times.

Rix also pointed out that “Ford CEO Jim Farley has been very public about the fact that he’s going after the 992 Porsche GT3 RS with this car.” While the German rival edged out the Mustang at the Nürburgring, the tighter British circuit offered a distinct chance for redemption. The Stig took the wheel of the actual Nürburgring lap car, which had no air conditioning and a full roll cage. As the GTD tore through the corners, Rix observed that it was unflappable.

The GTD looked absolutely planted as it navigated the technical sections of the track despite weighing over 2 tons. “Just listen to that V8 gargling on as much fuel as it can chuck down its neck,” Rix commented. The Ford vs. Porsche rivalry reached its boiling point as the American contender crossed the finish line.

The clock stopped after a blistering lap, and the tables had turned. Rix exclaimed: “A 1:13.7 means it smokes the GT3 RS by over a second.” It was a massive statement that flipped the script on the previous results from Germany. The Stig proved that with track mode engaged and the active wing working overtime, this American heavyweight can dance with the best in the world.