Watch The Mustang GTD Shave 5.5 Seconds Off Its Record ’Ring Lap

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 05, 2025

Last week, Ford shared that its Mustang GTD supercar lapped the Nürburgring even faster than its initial sub-7-second run. The initial run was achieved in damp, less-than-ideal conditions, so Ford and Multimatic engineers took what they learned during that maiden voyage and set out to improve the car in the hopes of running a swifter lap around the notoriously daunting Green Hell.

The Mustang GTD that will be delivered to customers exceeds the early production model… — Greg Goodall, Chief Program Engineer, Mustang GTD

The Mustang GTD team performed a second-by-second analysis of last August’s lap to ensure they were successful. Then it tested a host of improvements with Multimatic Motorsports driver Dirk Müller behind the wheel of the Mustang GTD in Ford’s simulator before returning to the ’Ring last month for another good-weather test on the 12.9-mile, 73-turn Nordschleife course.

Ford released an in-car video of Dirk Müller’s full lap, in which he leverages new upgrades to the aerodynamics, powertrain, suspension, and traction control/ABS calibrations to shave 5.5 seconds off its already sub-7-minute lap around the Green Hell. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“The team spent the winter looking at where it could make gains, where it could improve reliability, and where those thousandths of a second could be clawed back. And it put those learnings into practice on the track, just like the Ford Performance Motorsports team does,” Greg Goodall, Chief Program Engineer, Mustang GTD, explained.

As previously noted, the Ford and Multimatic engineers fortified the Mustang GTD chassis for improved torsional rigidity. Using that more robust foundation, they updated the suspension hardware and alignment settings to deliver sharper, more repeatable handling, which is further aided by fresh development of the Active Spool Valve technology in the car’s Multimatic dampers. They also tweaked the anti-lock brakes, powertrain, and traction-control calibrations for enhanced performance, while revising the aero package for improved downforce.

Taking advantage of those upgrades, Müller shaved 5.5 seconds off the Mustang GTD’s lap time, registering a 6:52.072-minute trip, which made the Blue Oval supercar the fourth fastest vehicle in the production sports car class.

These improvements were executed after a second-by-second review of the 2024 sub-7-minute lap to run an even quicker 6:52.072-minute lap. Those engineering upgrades will translate to the production models.

“With the start of production this Spring, the Mustang GTD that will be delivered to customers exceeds the early production model that became the first car from an American automaker to lap the Nürburgring in under 7 minutes,” Goodall added.

It shouldn’t be long before what Ford calls the “track-capable Mustang ever” is in the hands of its new owners. Then we’ll get to see what the company’s latest supercar can do when it runs wild. Until then, enjoy the sights and sounds of its latest full lap around the Green Hell above.

