An independent rear suspension (IRS) system is clearly one of the best ways to help a Mustang carve through a corner, however, when putting big power down to the ground, IRS-equipped S550 Mustangs tend to exhibit wheelhop. The good news is the folks at Steeda have figured out a solution for this issue and have all the parts needed to eliminate wheelhop on the S550.

One of the biggest issues for the stock S550 that causes the unwanted wheelhop is rear subframe flexing. Steeda solved this issue by creating the Steeda IRS Subframe Support Braces that bolt directly to the car using existing holes on the Mustang’s undercarriage and suspension. Steeda has also created a rear subframe bushing support kit that goes in between the bushings at all four mounting locations for the rear subrame to help eliminate deflexion of the subframe.

The OEM vertical links for the IRS system from Ford are stamped steel. To improve this component Steeda created a billet aluminum vertical link. Steeda has two different bushing options for this part, Delrin or urethane. If you are a drag racer, Steeda recommends the Delrin bushing. If you are an autocrosser or road racer, they recommend the urethane.

A robust Adjustable Toe Alignment component is the next step in Steeda’s “Stop The Hop” parts for the S550 Mustang. This allows for precise and sustainable rear toe adjustments that will not move around when the car is run hard at the track, bumping over apex curbing, while using sticky tires. The last part to finalize Steeda’s upgraded IRS system is the IRS Subframe Alignment Kit. This simple $49 kit fixes a problem from the factory where the bolt and the bolt holes on the subframe are so much different in size, that the subframe can be up to half an inch off, causing the entire rear of the car to be out of alignment. The Steeda IRS Subrame Alignment Kit simply slides into the factory mounting holes to make the clearances more exact and ensure the subframe is mounted in the perfect spot (and not move around).

Steeda has done its homework on the wheelhop issue and have provided some easy to install parts to eliminate wheelhop for the S550 Mustang. Whether you are drag racing, road racing, or just driving down The Tail of the Dragon, your Mustang can certainly benefit from Steeda’s upgrades.