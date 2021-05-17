Stop The Hop: Steeda’s Tips for Killing Wheelhop on the S550 Mustang

By Rob Krider May 17, 2021

An independent rear suspension (IRS) system is clearly one of the best ways to help a Mustang carve through a corner, however, when putting big power down to the ground, IRS-equipped S550 Mustangs tend to exhibit wheelhop. The good news is the folks at Steeda have figured out a solution for this issue and have all the parts needed to eliminate wheelhop on the S550.

Here is one of Steeda’s test mules ripping through the Tail of the Dragon with upgraded parts to ensure there isn’t any wheelhop.

One of the biggest issues for the stock S550 that causes the unwanted wheelhop is rear subframe flexing. Steeda solved this issue by creating the Steeda IRS Subframe Support Braces that bolt directly to the car using existing holes on the Mustang’s undercarriage and suspension. Steeda has also created a rear subframe bushing support kit that goes in between the bushings at all four mounting locations for the rear subrame to help eliminate deflexion of the subframe.

The red arrow in the photo is pointing to Steeda’s IRS Subframe Support Brace which utilizes stock suspension and undercarriage holes to mount on S550 Mustangs.

The OEM vertical links for the IRS system from Ford are stamped steel. To improve this component Steeda created a billet aluminum vertical link. Steeda has two different bushing options for this part, Delrin or urethane. If you are a drag racer, Steeda recommends the Delrin bushing. If you are an autocrosser or road racer, they recommend the urethane.

Steeda’s billet aluminum vertical links replace the OEM stamped steel parts and come with two bushing options: Delrin or urethane.

A robust Adjustable Toe Alignment component is the next step in Steeda’s “Stop The Hop” parts for the S550 Mustang. This allows for precise and sustainable rear toe adjustments that will not move around when the car is run hard at the track, bumping over apex curbing, while using sticky tires. The last part to finalize Steeda’s upgraded IRS system is the IRS Subframe Alignment Kit. This simple $49 kit fixes a problem from the factory where the bolt and the bolt holes on the subframe are so much different in size, that the subframe can be up to half an inch off, causing the entire rear of the car to be out of alignment. The Steeda IRS Subrame Alignment Kit simply slides into the factory mounting holes to make the clearances more exact and ensure the subframe is mounted in the perfect spot (and not move around).

Steeda’s video provides an easy to follow step-by-step procedure for how to install all these parts to eliminate wheelhop and they even tell you what tools you will need. Chris Cervenka, Steeda’s host, does an outstanding job of making this project seem doable for your average weekend garage warrior.

Steeda has done its homework on the wheelhop issue and have provided some easy to install parts to eliminate wheelhop for the S550 Mustang. Whether you are drag racing, road racing, or just driving down The Tail of the Dragon, your Mustang can certainly benefit from Steeda’s upgrades.

The S550 Mustang is clearly a homerun from Ford, but every stock car can always use a few upgrades for those looking for even more performance.

Article Sources

Steeda Autosports
https://www.steeda.com
(954) 960-0774

About the author

Rob Krider

Rob Krider will race absolutely anything. He is a multi-national champion racing driver and is also the author of the novel, Cadet Blues.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Project F-Word: Dropping the Coyote 5.0L Engine In & Making It Run

Tips For Installing Ford Starters From Powermaster

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading