The Straight Pipes’ Fox Is A Template For Continental’s Contest

Everyone remembers their first car. It might have been a hand-me-down, a cheap car from a classified ad, or the payoff for months of saving. Whatever the path, that first set of keys represents more than just mobility. For enthusiasts, it created a lifelong bond with the automobile. That connection is what Continental Tire is celebrating with its My First Car, My First Tires campaign.

All of the things that I’ve learned from buying my first car, I have applied to every car after that… — Jakub Wrobel, The Straight Pipes

The initiative invites drivers to share their stories about those milestone machines for a chance to win a new set of Continental tires. Whether they broke down, blew up, or were a blast, these first vehicles all needed tires at some point.

“Tires are often overlooked, but they’re one of the most critical components of a car,” said Brian Beierwaltes, Head of Marketing, U.S. PLT, Continental Tire. “This campaign is about bringing back those special memories while also helping first-time buyers make smart, informed decisions.”

Continental wants to remind new and experienced drivers that the right tires make the difference between a sketchy drive and a confident one. To help spread the message, the brand teamed up with several automotive creators. Among them is Jakub Wrobel of The Straight Pipes, whose own Fox Mustang story perfectly captures the mix of humor, heartbreak, and hands-on learning that echoes most first-car experiences.

First Fox

Before Wrobel became one of YouTube’s most recognizable car reviewers, he was just another enthusiast chasing the dream. “I started The Straight Pipes in 2012 by filming car exhaust and intake sounds,” he explained. “At that time, the only YouTube videos available were very low quality, so I saw an opportunity for some fun while I was trying to find exhaust clips of potential options I was looking to buy.”

Those early experiments grew into full-blown car reviews with his longtime friend and co-host Yuri Tereshyn, but the real roots of his automotive passion trace back to a Fox Mustang. “The first car I purchased was a 1993 Mustang GT, for $3,000. The fiberglass hood flew off on the test drive, and I still bought it…” he recalled with a laugh.

That impulsive decision set the relatable tone for the lessons that followed. Like so many of us, Wrobel’s first car didn’t just help him learn how to drive stick; it taught him how to wrench, how to budget, and how to deal with the unpredictable personality of a used performance car.

Milestone Challenge

Fast-forward a few years, and The Straight Pipes became a full-time gig. When the channel reached 1 million subscribers, Wrobel decided to celebrate by revisiting the kind of car that started it all. “We had just hit 1 million subscribers and wanted to celebrate the occasion by doing a Cheap Car Challenge,” he said. “This is when I bought the $5,000 1987 Mustang GT, which had some oil leaks that quickly spiraled into a full restoration.”

Like most Fox projects, it escalated quickly, but the effort paid off. The car became a rolling reminder of how far he’d come since that first fiberglass-hood fiasco. “After a few years of enjoying the completed car, I found the deal of a lifetime on a 2003 SVT Cobra, which was my high-school dream car,” he said. “I ended up buying the Cobra on the spot and then had to sell the restored Fox-body, which ended up going to a subscriber, who bought it sight unseen across the country. He still enjoys it to this day, and I love my Terminator.”

With two memorable Foxes in his rearview mirror, Wrobel’s Mustang story fits perfectly into Continental’s campaign. It’s a reminder that every enthusiast starts somewhere, and that the lessons learned from that first car can stick with us for life.

Overlooked Upgrade

“The second I picked [the Cobra] up, it had very old tires. I remember looking at the date code on them, and I think they were like 15 years old,” he recalled. “The car rode like absolute garbage, but there was so much tread left. That’s something that people also don’t pay attention to when they buy used cars is like, you know, if you’re buying like a collector car or, you know, just anything that’s been sitting around for a long time that may or may not have miles on it, if you don’t look at the date code and you just look at the tire tread, you could be in a lot of trouble.”

That’s exactly the kind of real-world lesson Continental hopes the campaign will bring to light. Tires age out long before they wear out, and choosing the right ones can transform the way a car drives, performs, and keeps its occupants safe. Wrobel says those early mistakes taught him to prioritize tire health over flashier upgrades.

“I had a lot of fun, as much as it sounded like, it was a bit of a nightmare. I learned a lot, and all of the things that I’ve learned from buying my first car, I have applied to every car after that. So I haven’t bought a bad car since then,” he said. “And, pay attention to the tires that are on it, whether it’s the amount of tread that’s left on the tire tires that you’re buying it with, whether it’s the date code, whether there’s dry rotting, things like that.”

Now you can share the impact that your first car had on you by sharing your story as part of Continental Tires’ My First Car, My First Tires campaign, and you might just win a free set of tires for your current ride.