What if you could own a classic 1968 Ford Mustang that kept its iconic looks but drove with all the power, comfort, and reliability of a top-tier modern performance car? If that’s your jam, Velocity Restorations in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is singing your tune. The company is offering a stunning 1968 Mustang restomod finished in Pepper Gray Metallic, which shows just 609 miles and is now available for those seeking a unique piece of automotive craftsmanship.

Velocity didn’t just restore an old Mustang; they completely re-engineered it. The build started with a modern Roadster Shop Spec Chassis, providing a strong, precise foundation necessary for the serious performance packed within. Under the vented hood sits a new Gen 3 5.0-liter Coyote V8 crate engine that pumps out 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, which is channeled to the 9-inch rearend via a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission.

To handle the power, the chassis wears adjustable Fox coilover shocks for a dialed-in ride. Stopping comes from massive Baer four-wheel, 14-inch disc brakes with six-piston calipers, visible behind beautiful, 18-inch Forgeline Grudge three-piece billet wheels finished in Gunmetal/HTM centers paired with polished rims that fill the wheelwells and offer clearance for those big brakes. They are wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport tires.

Step inside, and Velocity’s custom touch is everywhere. They fitted comfortable Recaro seats, wrapping them and the door panels in premium Italian black leather detailed with a distinctive plaid contrast stitch. A sleek custom center console even includes a built-in wireless phone charger. The driver takes hold of a leather-wrapped Sparco steering wheel and views a clear Dakota Digital gauge cluster. Modern comforts like a Vintage Air A/C system and power windows are seamlessly integrated. For tunes, an upgraded Focal Flax EVO audio system with a subwoofer provides impressive sound, all controlled through an Apple CarPlay-compatible screen.

For someone who loves classic muscle machines but also wants to drive and enjoy one with today’s best engineering, this Mustang offers a rare chance to cruise a legend reborn, but that comes at the substantial cost of a $349,980 asking price.