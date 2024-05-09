Throwback: Listen To The Roar Of A 1,000 HP Jon Kaase Boss Nine!

If you’re a fan of Boss Nine Big-Block Fords, then the name Jon Kaase does more than just ring a bell. Since the mid-70s, Kaase has been deeply entrenched in drag racing and professional engine building. While drag racing serves as one avenue for his engine builds, numerous offshore race boats proudly display his signature Jon Kaase Racing Engines branding. Needless to say, the torque demanded by these engines is nothing short of astounding, and witnessing them on the dyno is always a thrill.

Big Blocks And Even Bigger Potential

In naturally aspirated form, it’s hard to dispute the common mantra, “no replacement for displacement,” when it comes to engines. Kaase has leveraged this concept to craft some incredibly potent combinations that deliver substantial power and torque. Although this video dates back more than ten years ago, the 600 cubic-inch Boss Nine Big Block Ford monster showcased on the dyno above delivered an impressively respectable 1,007 horsepower and 829 lb-ft of torque.

Since then, the Kaase Boss Nine lineup has expanded to include custom-tailored Boss Nine replica engines that offer complete drop-in solutions, ranging from 500 to 1,000 horsepower. With the addition of forced induction, such as a blower, enthusiasts can even achieve up to 1,500 horsepower. The modern Boss Nine combinations feature high-nodular cast iron cylinder blocks. For those venturing beyond 521 cubic inches, a race-oriented cylinder block equipped with four-bolt main bearing caps comes as standard. Customers can opt for a cast crankshaft or, for those seeking higher power outputs, a 4340 steel crankshaft paired with 4340 forged connecting rods attached to Diamond forged pistons.

Engine Building At Its Finest

While every engine builder has their specialty, Kaase has undoubtedly showcased his mastery with big blocks. His engines find homes in show cars, race cars, pulling vehicles, offshore race boats, and beyond. At Ford Muscle, we relish the stump-pulling torque that Big Blocks offer, and we’re eagerly anticipating a resurgence of these engines dominating both the street and the strip, resonating with that iconic V8 rumble!