TREMEC Debuted A Pair Of Potent Ford Builds At The Detroit Autorama

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 03, 2025

While the weather is still chilly in Michigan, the elite hot rods gather annually at the Detroit Autorama. This year’s 72nd installment, hosted by the Michigan Hot Rod Association, held court at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, from February 28 through March 2, 2025. The event served as the ideal venue for TREMEC, a company known for its premier OEM and aftermarket transmissions and more, to show off a pair of potent projects.

One is a 1999 SVT Lightning pickup powered by a 760-horsepower Ford Performance Parts Carnivore 5.2-liter crate engine plucked from the current Raptor R, which is backed by the TREMEC TR-9070 seven-speed dual-clutch transmission deployed in the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500. This project, which pays tribute to the truck in the Fast & Furious film, is the first verification of what should become a complete DCT solution for aftermarket applications. Constructed by Livernois Motorsports in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, this second-gen Lightning not only benefits from modern horsepower, but the TREMEC DCT’s lightning-fast shifts, which can change gears in as little as 80 milliseconds.

At the Detroit Autorama, TREMEC teased a forthcoming TR-9070 seven-speed dual-clutch transmission aftermarket application with this 5.2-liter Carnivore-swapped 1999 SVT Lightning project. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of TREMEC and by Mary Lendzion)

The other is more currently realistic: A barn-find 1965 Ford Mustang owned by Matt Memmer, TREMEC’s Director of Engineering and Program Management, powered by a Ford Performance Parts 7.3-liter Godzilla crate engine backed by a TREMEC TKX five-speed transmission. TREMEC turned to Bonafide Customs in Napoleon, Ohio, which worked with Mike Kidd, TREMEC’s Aftermarket Business Unit Manager, to completely customize the classic Mustang’s bodywork, chassis, metalwork, paint, and powertrain over the course of 1,000 man-hours.

TREMEC also showed off this beautiful 1965 Mustang motivated by a 612-horsepower Ford Performance Parts 7.3-liter Godzilla crate engine connected to a rugged TREMEC TKX five-speed manual transmission.

We can’t wait to get a closer look at these potent projects. With any luck, TREMEC will hit the event circuit with these beautiful Blue Oval machines so we can all take in the sweet swaps.

