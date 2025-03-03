Gallery: Blue Oval Muscle Flexed At The 72nd Annual Detroit Autorama

By Mary Lendzion March 03, 2025

Each year, elite performance machines gather at the Detroit Autorama, hosted by the Michigan Hot Rod Association, which celebrated its 72nd Anniversary from February 28 through March 2, 2025 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

There was a mesmerizing mix of Fords to behold under the bright lights this year. Each of them had a story to tell. Some were about being driven on the road, while others were about being raced or restored. All garnered an absorbed and appreciative audience.

There were plenty of Blue Oval machines on display at the 72nd Annual Detroit Autorama held at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan — including the Foxyote. This 1986 Mustang GT is motivated by a Gen 1 Coyote swap boosted by a Whipple supercharger and backed by a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission.

It was not lost on the owners of the Mustangs, Galaxies, Falcons, Broncos and other cars and trucks across the show floor that they were part of the event’s celebrated car culture, and that they were just over 10 miles from Ford World Headquarters, the birthplace of their beloved vehicles.

Huntington Place brimmed with energy, as did the show attendees, who were treated to a heaping helping of hot rods and horsepower in the Motor City. Check out the gallery below for a sampling of our favorite Fords from the event…

Mary Lendzion

Formerly a writer at the Detroit Free Press, Mary Lendzion writes for Power Automedia, and is the director of media and public relations for Summit Motorsports Park and is happiest in the driver’s seat of her Mustang.
